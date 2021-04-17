Where Was Honeysuckle Rose Filmed? All You Need To Know About The 1980 Film!

Honeysuckle Rose was a love triangle based film released in 1980. The film featured a southern backdrop and showcased an amazing tale of love. The movie was filled with good songs and scenic visuals that made audiences flock to cinema halls back then. While the majority of the film was shot in Texas, there have been some specific locations that stood out in the film. A number of beautiful shots were taken throughout the town of Texas and mainly in Austin.

Where was Honeysuckle Rose shot?

According to movie notes provided by IMDB, Honeysuckle Rose was shot entirely in Austin, Texas. However, certain parts of the film moved deeper into the city to portray specific scenes. For example, the Padre Island National seashore was used in several instances within the film to shoot certain scenes. The north cross mall too makes an appearance within the film. However, the ice skating rink that was depicted in the move from the mall no longer exists. Since the movie was shot way back in 1980, the rink has since then been removed from the mall.

Further on, a number of the band shots were taken at Congress avenue. The place is much more recognisable when shots of the band bus are taken by a long shot camera. As the film eventually moves forward, the Fischer Dance Hall too was used for the reunion scenes featuring the Bonham family. All of these locations are a part of Austin Texas where the film was shot extensively for over a year.

About Honeysuckle Rose

The story of Honeysuckle Rose revolves around the lead singer of a band who falls in love with the daughter of his sidekick. However, tendons mount further when the lead singer’s wife finds out about the affair. Eventually, with mounting tensions from his lover and wife, the singer is forced to make a choice between the two. Thus, the film featured a love triangle that went on to deliver a dramatic tale of a band that tours throughout the country. However, personal problems lead to a drastic twist in the life of the lead singer and it becomes the defining point of the band’s career and future.