Where Was 'Hot Tub Time Machine' Filmed? Here Are The Major Locations

Hot Tub Time Machine is a blend of the sci-fi and comedy genres. This movie has a cast of John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Clark Duke, Craig Robinson, Crispin Glover, Lizzy Caplan and Chevy chase. The film was directed by Steve ink and also had a sequel named Hot Tub Time Machine 2.

Hot Tub Time Machine plot

It traces the humorous journey of three estranged friends Adam Yates, Nick Webber-Agnew, Lou who are going through personal problems and mental anxiety and depression. The three friends get back together after Lou is poisoned and go on a trip to the Kodiak Valley Ski Resort.

They go on binge drinking and consume an illegal Russian energy drink “Chernobly” which somehow makes them time travel and they go back to the 1980s. The Hot Tub Time Machine traces the funny journey of these three friends along with Jacob, Adam’s nephew. The trio somehow overcomes all the challenges in a comedic way. They were able to change their past in such a way that they are now thriving and have a happy life. Are you interested in where was the Hot tub time machine filmed. Then, read further ahead.

Shooting locations

Most of the movie is based on the Factious Kodiak valley ski Resort. The famous Fernie Alpine Resort was the place where was Hot Tub Time machine filmed its ski resort scenes. This resort is one of the most famous skiing resorts in Canada and receives the highest annual snowfall in that country. According to Movie maps, the whole ski resort was used for movie shooting.

Another site Garrett on the Road reported that this place was chosen to transform everything according to the 1980s and the cast and crew were seen recreating scenes from the 80s by wearing costumes and fashion accessories like the past era.

The day lodge of the resort was also among the Hot tub time machine shooting locations. The day lodge also has a popular restaurant named “The Brickhouse” which was used to shoot all the indoor and party scenes from the movie. The restaurant "Silver Peaks Lodge" that you see in the place does not exist in reality. Instead, it was recreated at the Brickhouse.

The façade to create the exterior of the fictitious lodge was only designed for shooting, and it was dismantled after the shooting was completed. The Hot Tub Time Machine filming locations also included a clock tower to give it a distinct look.

The other Hot Tub Time Machine shooting locations included Timberline Lodge, Best Western Fernie Motor Lodge, Travelodge Three Sisters, etc. Other places like the Snow Valet Motel, Barbara Lynn’s Country Inn were also used as filming locations to shoot some minor scenes. The exterior skinning scenes were shot in Mount Seymour.

Hot tub time machine review

Hot tub time machine was a commercial success and also got some favorable comments from the critics and moviegoers. As per the official site of Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received an approval rating of 63%. The website praised its funny script and crazy scenarios. It got three out ten on the official website of Common Sense Media. On the other hand, it boasts of an impressive IMDB rating of 6.4 on ten on the official website.

