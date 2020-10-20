Where Was 'Hubie Halloween' Filmed? Know Where The Movie Was Shot

Halloween is just around the corner which means exciting costumes and plenty of spooky movies to watch. Hubie Halloween is one of those spine-tickling films that will give you the chills but also leave you gasping for air with its comedic angle. This creepy comedy film stars Adam Sandler in the lead role. Do you wonder where is Hubie Halloween filmed? Then check out the details of Hubie Halloween filming location below.

Where is Hubie Halloween filmed?

According to The Cinemaholic, the filming of Hubie Halloween took place extensively in the state of Massachusetts. Most of the filming of Hubie Halloween had been done in July 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last few scenes got pushed to June 2020.

Also Read: Where Was Scream Filmed? Check Out The Neve Campbell-starrer Scream Filming Locations

According to the report, primarily the filming of Hubie Halloween took place in towns such as Salem, Danvers, Marblehead and Beverly. The filming began in Danvers in July 2019 as the production department styled a couple of houses in Halloween style. The report also stated that multiple stretches along the Marblehead Historic District on Washington Street were transformed into a Halloween site.

Also Read: Jessica Henwick Pitches John Wick Spinoff Idea To Keanu Reeves While Filming The Matrix 4

As reported few other towns on the North Shore also made appearances in the movie. The Executive Director of Destination Salem, Kate Fox, was thrilled about the fact that the filmmakers chose the city as a filming location of Hubie Halloween. The report stated along with Adam his wife and children also appeared in the movie. He took to Twitter to commemorate the last day of the shoot. Take a look at the tweet below.

Last day of shooting Hubie Halloween. Thanks for all the hospitality this summer, Massachusetts. It was a blast. Have a great Labor Day weekend and see you next time. pic.twitter.com/sCDbh5wzGz — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 29, 2019

Also Read: Where Is 'Card Sharks' Taped? Know More About The Filming Location Of The Show

Other shows and movie filmed at Salem, Massachusetts

Salem has been the perfect filming location for crime dramas and documentaries of Hollywood’s blockbuster films and series. According to Salem.org, the Salem Saga episodes of Bewitched were filmed in Salem due to a studio fire on the sets of the series. Another Hollywood classic, Hocus Pocus, that became a hit among the audience since its debut in 1993 was shot at Salem. According to the report, shots of the town in 1693 at the beginning of the film were done in Pioneer Village and iconic downtown locations that were featured in the film included Ropes Mansion, Salem Common and Old Town Hall.

Image Credits: Still from Hubie Halloween trailer

Also Read: 'Spider-Man 3' Commences Filming; News Update Shared With Tom Holland's GIF

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.