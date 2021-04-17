Where Was Hud Filmed? Details About The 1963 Western Movie Featuring Paul Newman

Hud is a 1963 American Western drama film directed by Martin Ritt. The cast of Hud includes actors like Paul Newman, Melvyn Douglas, Brandon deWilde, and Patricia Neal. The movie was a critical and commercial success and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning three awards out of the seven nominations. Patricia Neal won Best Actress, Melvyn Douglas won Best Supporting Actor, and James Wong Howe the Academy Award for Best Black and White Cinematography. Read here to find out where was Hud filmed.

Where was Hud filmed?

1. North Texas Panhandle

As per IMDb reports, the movie was primarily shot in the North Texas Panhandle, a region of the U.S. state of Texas. The majority of the scenes in the movie have been filmed in this location.

2. Claude, Texas

The town of Claude in Texas was used as one of the primary shooting locations. Claude is a picturesque little cattle country community, 29 miles east of Amarillo. According to The American Society of Cinematographers, there was an unoccupied two-story ranch home on the 100-year-old Henderson Ranch, which was used to represent the Bannon Ranch house in the movie. Prior to the shoot of the movie, the house was unoccupied for almost 10 years. The house, which stood empty on the barren plains, was repainted, a front porch added, and otherwise refurbished to the period by Paramount studio workers to serve as the principal set for the film. According to IMDb,all the exteriors and all the interiors scenes except the inside of the Bannons' house were shot on location in Texas. The house interior scenes were shot in a studio in Hollywood. Other locations that were used for the filming of Hud were Goodnight, Hunt, Vernon, Hunt and Camp Valdemar all in Texas.

Hud movie plot

34-year-old Hud Bannon comes from a Texas cattle ranching family. Unlike his old father, Homer Bannon, who spent his entire life always being on the ranch, a self-absorbed and thoughtless Hud sees the ranch and ranching business wholly as a means to live his hard and fast life, which includes extensive volumes of alcohol and frisking around with women. Also living in the house of the ranch is Homer's 17-year-old grandson, Lonnie Bannon, whose father Norman Bannon, Hud's older brother and Homer's other son, died when Lonnie was two. Beyond the open disagreements about their wants in life, there is further tension between Homer and Hud. Lonnie, Hud's nephew, however, admires Hud. A recent arrival into the household is the new housekeeper, a middle-aged divorcée named Alma Brown who changes the dynamics of the people living in the ranch. She is well conscious that both Hud and Lonnie are attracted to her, each in his own way. A crisis on the ranch and the actions of the three Bannon men to an unforeseen problem further helps to solve the interrelationships between all four living in the Bannon house.

Source: Stills from the movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.