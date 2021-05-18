Where Was 'Instant Family' Filmed? Know The Shooting Locations Of This 2018 Family Drama

The family comedy-drama film titled Instant Family released in 2018 and received positive reviews from the audience. The cast of the film includes Mark Wahlberg, RoseByrne, Margo Martindale, Julie Hagerty, Tig Notaro, and Octavia Spencer. The film is directed by Sean Anders who has previously helmed movies like Horrible Bosses 2 and That's My Boy. The setting of the film was shot in intruiged fans and they wanted to know 'where was Instant Family filmed'. Here are all the details about this movie's filming locations.

Where was Instant Family filmed?

According to a report by Dirt.com, majorly the filming of Instant Family took place in Atlanta in the United States. In the film, the family is based in California. In this US state, the family is said to be living in the fictional suburb of Terrance County. The house where the filming took place has now been sold.

Atlanta, USA

Atlanta is the capital city of Georgia. This city was one of the important centres during the Civil Rights Movement that gained momentum in the 1960s. The Atlanta History Center gives all the details about the city and its history. Martin Luther King Jr National Historic Site is erected to pay an ode to this leader who fought hard against apartheid. The Georgia Aquarium is also one of the main tourist attractions of this city.

Instant Family plot

The plot of this family drama revolves around a married couple Peter and Ellie Wagner who mutually agree that they will not have children of their own. They instead opt to adopt children from foster care. But Ellie has a condition that she will not foster a teenager. At the foster care home, they meet Lizzie who is a 15-year-old. Peter and Ellie are impressed with her smartness and agree to take her under their care. But Lizzy has two siblings Juan and Lita whose mother is a drug addict. After much thought, the couple agrees to foster the three of them home. But fostering three children with different personalities proves very difficult for the Wagners. They face several problems as they have had no experience in parenting at all. How the Wagners face these difficulties and raise three children makes the movie worthwhile to watch.

Image- Still from Instant Family trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.