Where Was 'Intruder' Filmed? Find Out The Shooting Locations Of This 2021 Thriller Show

The UK television show Intruder premiered at the beginning of this month on April 5, 2021. The show has 4 episodes, all of which are directed by Gareth Tunley and is shot at coastal areas as well as some dark caves. Read along and find out where is the thriller mini-series filmed.

Where was Intruder filmed?

According to inews.co.uk, the show has been shot at various location in Ireland, which include North Dublin, North Wicklow and Galway. In a conversation with Radio Times, Sally Lindsay shared that the weather which looks pretty overcast in the show was actually pretty great for the location. She said although it is always raining in Ireland, the show’s team was quite fortunate with the weather, while they shot there during the months of October-November.

She further added that the show doesn’t talk about a particular time in the script, but sure doesn’t indicate that it is summer as the characters are often seen wearing coats and other warm outfits. She says that it was "Ireland at its best'". The credit sequence of the show also suggested that a few of the scenes are shot at dark, gloomy caves, while Silverstrand beach at County Galway is also one of the filming locations.

In her conversation with The Express, actor Elaine Cassidy who plays the role of Rebecca on the show, expressed that she was initially a little nervous about the idea of spending two days filming in the caves. However, she eventually realised that it was not too bad an experience. Cassidy mentioned how she wasn’t looking forward to the sequences that were shot at the caves but later realised that the caves were actually warmer than outside.

More about the show Intruder

The recently released show explores the story of Elaine Cassidy’s Rebecca and her husband Sam Hickey, played by Tom Heeten as their lives go haywire after two teenagers break into their coastal abode. The show also stars Helen Behan, John Burke, Kriss Dosanjh, Seamus Moran and Adam Richardson playing pivotal roles. It is directed by Tunley, who co-wrote it with Mike Benson.

Promo Image Source: Still from Intruder trailer