Where Was Knock Knock Filmed? Details About Knock Knock Filming Locations Inside

Knock Knock is a popular Hollywood film directed by Eli Roth and starring Keanu Reeves. The film recently beat Holidate for the number one spot on Netflix and became one of the most-watched movies on the platform. A lot of fans of the movie have been looking for the answer to the question – Where was Knock Knock filmed? Here is more information about Knock Knock filming locations and where was Knock Knock filmed.

Where was Knock Knock filmed?

According to a report by Deadline, the movie was shot in the year 2014, a year prior to its release.

Reportedly, the film has been majorly shot in Santiago de Chile.

According to a report by IMDb, the opening shot of the film was shot in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Another report by the media portal suggests that the house of the lead actor in the film was in Chicureo Region, Metropolitana, Chile.

Other films shot in Santiago de Chile

Apart from Knock Knock, other films that have been shot in Santiago de Chile include

The Amazing Race (starring Phil Keoghan and Joyce Agu),

Jailbreak Pact (starring Roberto Farias and Benjamin Vicuna),

No (stars Gael Garcia7),

The Wolf House (stars Amalia Kassai and Rainer Krause) among others.

Plot of the film

Knock Knock is an American erotic thriller about a man falling prey to two young women who seduce him into cheating on his wife whom he has kids with. Then the two women threaten to sabotage his marriage and force him to do things that he did not want to. Despite several attempts to break free, the lead character, Evans, ends up in a pit hole dug by the two women for him, where they reveal that they love to sabotage marriages of men with kids.

Details about the film

The film is directed by Eli Roth and the concept was given by Anthony Overman and Michael Ronald Ross. Eli Roth co-produced and co-wrote the script of the film. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo, Aaron Burns, Ignacia Allamand and Colleen Camp. The film released in January 2015 and is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer of Knock Knock

