Where Was Love, Romance And Chocolate Filmed? All About The Hallmark Film

Love, Romance and Chocolate is a Hallmark Channel movie released on February 16, 2019. The story of the romantic movie revolved around the life of a New York-based accountant who goes through a break up with her boyfriend right before their planned getaway to Belgium on Valentine's Day. However, when she embarks upon this getaway in a solo trip she meets a chocolatier, Luc Simon. She somehow ends up joining Luc Simon's team who aim to win a competition to create the most romantic chocolate. The movie stars Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and Brittany Bristow in the lead roles. Read on to know where was Love, Romance and chocolate filmed?

Where was Love, Romance and chocolate filmed?

According to IMDb, Love, Romance & Chocolate, was filmed in Belgium. The main locations included Bruges, which is the capital of West Flanders. As reported on The Hallmark Channel, the filming of Love, Romance & Chocolate, apart from Bruges, also took place in Ghent and Brussels as well. Check out a few posts from the filming location that the cast of the film shared during 2018-2019.

Bruges, Belgium

ALSO READ| Will Smith Hosts 'Amend: The Fight For America' Docuseries On Netflix; See Trailer & Date

Filming of Love, Romance and Chocolate was done at some of the key locations in Belgium. The cast visited most of the picturesque locations in Belgium. One location was Relais Bourgondisch Cruyce Hotel, the lead actor Will Kemp even shared a pic from the time when the crew was filming at Relais Bourgondisch Cruyce Hotel.

Relais Bourgondisch Cruyce Hotel

Ooidonk Castle

Wintermarkt Brugge in Bruges

Chocolatier Simon’s kitchen

ALSO READ| Movies To Watch On Netflix In February; 'To All The Boys', 'Inception' And More

The film Love, Romance and Chocolate would be airing on Hallmark Channel again on February 13, 2021, at 3 pm PT and 2 am CT. Actor Lacey Chambert played the role of the lead actor in the film. She is already a Hallmark channel favourite having acted in many of their famous movies. She is best known for her work in A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, The Sweetest Christmas, My Secret Valentine, Love on Safari, etc.

The lead actor Will Kemp who played the role of Luc Simon is best known for his Hallmark movie Royal Matchmaker which released in 2018. The actor is a principal dancer in Swan Lake, both on Broadway and West End. Will Kemp is best known for his work in Van Helsing, Step Up 2, The Secrets of Emily Blair, Unveiled, Christopher and His Kind, Peter and the Wolf, The Soldier’s Tale, HR, 90210, Nikita, Reign, Code Black, and Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce.

ALSO READ| Ashton Kutcher Mistook Netflix's 'Bridgerton' For 'porn', Says Wife Mila Kunis

ALSO READ| Golden Globes 2021: Netflix's 'Mank' And 'The Crown' Lead Nominations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.