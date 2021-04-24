Where Was 'Made For Love' Filmed? Know All About The House In Gogol's 'Home Cube'

HBO Max's American dark comedy series Made For Loved hit television screens on April 1, 2021. Since then, the series has received many raving reviews as viewers rated the movie 7 stars out of 10 on IMDb and a total of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. But like much great television series, Made For Love has left its audience asking, "Where was Made for Love filmed?".

Where was Made For Love filmed?

According to The Dirt, Made For Love's grand mid-century modern house was filmed in Los Angeles, California. The house is located in Studio City which is located in southeast San Fernando Valley, near the Cahuenga Pass. The exact address is 3337, Oakdell Road and becomes a major part of the movie serving as Byron Gogol and Hazel, the main characters.

In the series, the house is described as a hub and not a real-life house. Byron Gogol, played by Billy Magnussen, calls the house a "superstructure" made using various virtual reality cubes. The Home Cube shows the Studio City house which was built in 1957.

Filming of the series started in October 2019, a few months before the coronavirus spread was declared as a pandemic. The shooting had to be halted midway due to the pandemic in March 2020. Made For Love is created by Alissa Nutting, who wrote a book of the same name. Nutting is associated with Patrick Sommerville, Dean Bakokpoulos and Christina Lee. The series has aired eight episodes in total with Stephanie Lang helming 6 stories and Alethea Jones directing the remaining two. The main cast includes Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano in the lead roles.

Plot of Made For Love

After 10 years of tolerating her husband, a tech billionaire, and his suffocating ways, Hazel Green-Gogol decides that she doesn't want to be married to him anymore. She soon discovers that her brain has a chip installed in it that allows her husband to read her mind, know her location and watch her live. She tries to escape him but her efforts of being totally independent are in vain as he is able to gain her "emotional data".