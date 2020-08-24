Where Was Mamma Mia Filmed? Islands And Villages That Featured In The Iconic Musical

Mamma Mia is one of the most binge-watched musicals of Hollywood. While the rom-com was extremely famous for its songs, the film was also greatly appreciated for its beautiful locations. Are you wondering, “Where was Mama Mia filmed”? Several sequences of this film were filmed on an island in Greece. Are you wondering, “Which Greek island is Mamma Mia filmed on”? Most of the shooting took place on the Skopelos island. This island is situated in the western Aegean Sea. Here is an insight into the Mamma Mia filming locations:

Mamma Mia filming locations:

Skopelos island:

This island has been referred to as Kalokairi in Mamma Mia. Various parts of the Skopelos island featured in Mamma Mia. However, most of the sequences were shot at the Skopelos beaches. The Kastani beach in the Skopelos island is showcased during the Lay All Your Love On Me and Does Your Mother Know songs.

Mamma Mia also showcased the Glysteri beach of the Skopelos island. The Our Last Summer song was filmed at a cliff on Glysteri beach. Further, the cliff-jumping scene was also reportedly shot here.

The film also features a local church. The Church in Mamma Mia is called the Agios Ioannis Chapel. This chapel is situated near the Glossa village. Sophie’s wedding procession in Mamma Mia was reportedly shot here.

Skiathos island:

Mamma Mia also featured the Skiathos island. This island is situated in the Aegean Sea. The I Have A Dream song was reportedly shot here. This song was filmed near the St. Nikolaos Bell Tower. The Honey Honey song was also reportedly filmed at the Skiathos island. This song featured Harry and Sam’s first meeting. It is interesting to note that the cast and crew of Mamma Mia booked their stay at the Skiathos Princess Hotel as well as the Skiathos Palace Hotel.

Damouchari:

Damouchari is a village in the Pelion peninsula. This village is a sub-division of the Mouresi village. Damouchari is located in Magnesia, Thessaly. Rosie and Tanya’s arrival in Mamma Mia was reportedly filmed here. Several sequences were also shot at the Blue Beach in Damouchari. The climax of the Dancing Queen song was reportedly shot here. A sequence that showcased dancers at the villa was also reportedly shot in the Mouresi village. It is interesting to note that the crew of Mamma Mia spent several nights in the Damouchari village.

