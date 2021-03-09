Where Was Moxie Filmed? Get To Know Key Shoot Locations Of This Netflix Movie

Amy Poehler is known for being a part of the Saturday Night Live cast, hosting the Golden Globes alongside Tina Fey, playing Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, and Regina George’s mother also the “cool mom” in Mean Girls. The actor and comedian wore the director's hat in Netflix’s Moxie movie. Based on the book by the same title written by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie tells the story of a young woman who writes a magazine anonymously in an attempt to voice against sexism in her school. So where exactly are the Moxie filming locations? Read to know, where was Moxie filmed?

Where Was Moxie Filmed?

Referred to as a coming-off rage film by Poehler who also stars in it, Moxie is mostly set in a school. According to the film’s IMDb page, the Moxie movie was filmed between October 2019 and December 2019. The Moxie shooting locations are all situated in different parts of the Los Angeles city in California. From actual schools that were seen as Rockport High School in the film to real shops, below are the Moxie filming locations in California.

Arcadia High School and El Segundo High School

As posted by the school’s Youtube page Apache News, Arcadia High School was a part of the Moxie shooting location. In an interview with Apache News, Poehler told that the school was perfect for filming as it had a very big football ground. The production crew made use of the school’s waiting room and stadium to shoot parts of the film. Stretching up to 40 acres, the Arcadia High School is in Arcadia, which is located in Los Angeles. El Segundo High School was another school that was used as a part of the Moxie shooting locations according to Screen It. Its campus is in El Segundo, which is in Los Angeles County in California. It is where several other movies like Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (1979), Superbad (2007), and Role Models (2008) were shot.

Faye’s Intimate Apparel and Quick'r Print'r, Inc.

According to Atlas of Wonders, the clothing store that fans see in the film is none other than Faye’s Intimate Apparel. It is a women’s clothing shop on Honolulu Avenue in Montrose, California. They are known for their lingerie collection. The Ucopy IT print shop seen in the film is actually the Quick'r Print'r, Inc. in Los Angeles.

Image Courtesy: Moxie/ Netflix

