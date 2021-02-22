Where Was Nevada Smith Filmed? Find Out About Shooting Locations For Steve McQueen Starrer

Nevada Smith is a 1966 American film starring Steve McQueen, Karl Malden, Brian Keith, Arthur Kennedy and Suzanne Pleshette. The movie falls under the 'Western' genre. It is a prequel to 1964 The Carpetbaggers. Nevada Smith is based on the character Nevada Smith from a 1961 novel by Harold Baggins. Steve McQueen portrays the role of Max Smith aka Nevada Smith in the film.

Where was Nevada Smith filmed?

Nevada Smith was filmed at around 46 locations in and around Arizona. The primary shooting locations of the film are Inyo National Forest and Owens Valley. These two were quite famous as shooting locations for American films under the 'Western' genre. Fans have always wondered about Nevada Smith filming locations.

Here's a look at some of the prominent Nevada Smith shooting locations. Nevada Smith used the Arizona locations vastly for the filming. Places such as Bishop's Creek, Wolf Hole, Mono Lake, Kaibab Mountains were also seen in the film. Krotz Springs in Louisiana was used to film Los Angeles prison scenes.

Also Read | Where Is 'Hang 'Em High' Filmed? All About Clint Eastwood Starrer

Nevada Smith filming locations

Owens Valley

Owens Valley is located to the west of Inyo National Forest. Infamous for the longest running 'California Water Wars', the incidents also inspired part of the 1974 film Chinatown. From classics such as Flame of Araby, The Firefly, to the pop culture favourites Kalifornia and Iron Man have been filmed here.

Inyo National Forest

Inyo National Forest is one of the least wooded forests in the US. It houses several lakes such as Lake Sabrina, Lone Pine, Mono Lake, etc. Along with Nevada Smith, the forest has also served as a shooting location for movies like Willy Penny (1968) starring Charleton Heston, High Plains Drifter (1973) starring Clint Eastwood, and also popular sci-fi movie Star Trek: Insurrection (1998).

Also Read | Where Was 'Joe Kidd' Filmed? See The Filming Locations Of The Clint Eastwood Starrer

Alabama Hills

Almost 150 films have been filmed at Alabama Hills. It is one of the popular dispersed camping sites in the Arizona region. The area was famous for filming several B-Grade films in the 1940s and 50s. Classics such as Gunga Din, Yellow Sky, The Violent Men, have been filmed here.

Also Read | Where Was 'High Plain Drifter' Filmed? List Of Locations In Clint Eastwood Film

Image Credits: pilleri51, CINEVIEW1, jonind, on YOUTUBE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.