Where Was 'Oliver Twist' Filmed? Details Of This 2005 Adaptation Of Dickens' Work

Oliver Twist, a novel written by Charles Dickens, has inspired films and dramas for a long time. Among recent adaptations, Oliver Twist movie released in 2005, which was directed by Roman Polonsky. Although this movie is based on the classic novel for children, it has some independent plots added by Ronald Harold and Polonsky. The movie released on 11th September 2005 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In this article, you will know about where Oliver Twist was filmed and also about the response it got from critics and audiences.

Shooting locations of Oliver Twist

As per IMDB, Oliver Twist was filmed in the Czech Republic. The shooting started on 12th July 2004 and wrapped up on 16th November 2004.

Prague was the principal place among the movie's shooting locations. A lot of iconic buildings were used to shoot the movie. Among these popular attractions, the Barrandov Studios was the central spot for indoor shootings. This studio is one of the most notable ones in Europe, and the crew recreated some old era sets inside this studio. Another popular place among the movie's shooting locations was Beroun, located in Stredocesky. This place was also used to shoot some crucial scenes for the movie.

Another filming location for Oliver Twist is Zatec in the Czech Republic.

The movie had a distinct essence and was often different in places. The director and scriptwriter omitted the monks and the Maylie family in this film. They also removed the whole sub-plot of removing Oliver from his father's ancestral property. Instead, the movie showed Oliver Twist as a normal orphan boy living in a dire condition.

Reviews

This movie from Polonsky got some mixed reviews. Still, it was also panned because it did not follow the original plot.

The famous movie aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes gave this movie a 61% approval rating from the critics by stating -

Polanski's version of Dickens' classic won't have audiences asking for more because while polished and directed with skill, the movie's a very impersonal experience.

CommonSense media gave three stars out of five in Oliver twist review by stating that the movie was beautiful but dark and was not suitable for sensitive kids.

