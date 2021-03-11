Where Was 'Paris Texas' Filmed? Details About The 1984 Road Movie

Paris Texas is one of the most popular road movies of all time. The movie released in 1984 and won several awards and accolades all over the world. The movie is helmed by Wim Wenders and features Harry Dean Stanton, Dean Stockwell, Nastassja Kinski, and Hunter Carson in key roles. The plot of the movie revolved around a vagabond Travis. He mysteriously wanders out of the desert in a dissociative fugue and attempts to reunite with his brother and seven-year-old son. After reconnecting with his son, Travis then sets off on a voyage with his son through the American Southwest to track down Travis' long-missing wife.

Paris Texas review has also been positive by the critics as well as the audience. T the 1984 Cannes Film Festival, Paris Texas won the Palme d'Or from the official jury, as well as the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury. Even after years of its release, the fans of the movie are still curious to know about the movie. A lot of people have been curious to know about the Paris Texas filming locations and are wondering where was Paris Texas filmed. For all the people who are wondering about the Paris Texas shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Paris Texas filmed?

According to a report by Movie-locations, Paris Texas movie is filmed at various locations in the USA and Texas. At the beginning of the movie, Travis is found by his brother Walt in Marathon. It is a tiny town which is located at the spectacular Big Bend National Park in West Texas. The park’s picturesque scenery is also seen in the 1982 Western Barbarosa, with Willie Nelson and Gary Busey. The exquisite interiors can also be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams. In the movie, Travis and Walt stay at Marathon Hotel and RV Park, West Highway 90, Marathon. It is a surprisingly amazing jumble of log cabins on the desert highway and offers a breathtaking view of the West Texas desert to the Chisos Mountains. The journey of Travis and Walt also takes them through Port Arthur and Houston.

Paris Texas filming locations

According to IMDb, the scene of Travis passing out at the bar was filmed at Terlingua, Texas. Some of the background shots and exteriors are seen in the film were filmed at Hollywood Burbank Airport - 2627 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, California and El Rancho Motel - 901 East Dickinson Boulevard, Fort Stockton, Texas. Some of the other Paris Texas shooting locations from the movie are, various spots of California like Four Corners, Los Angeles, San Bernandino, Mojave Desert and various state highways in California and Texas among others.

Image Credits: Stills from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.