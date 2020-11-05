Where Was 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop' Filmed? Know Where This Comedy Flick Was Shot

Steve Carr-directed Paul Blart: Mall Cop starring Kevin James is an American comedy flick that released in the year 2009. The movie revolves around the titular character Paul Blart who wanted to be a part of the New Jersey State Police but fails the exam due to his health conditions and thus becomes a mall security guard at the West Orange Pavilion Mall. Read along to know where was this movie shot and other details.

Where was 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop' filmed?

The filming of the movie began in February 2008 and the most part of it was done at the Burlington Mall in Burlington, Massachusetts. The script was written by James and Nick Bakay. The production was done by Adam Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, Kevin James, Todd Garner and Barry Bernardi.

More about 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop'

The movie’s plot revolves around the life of Paul Blart who stays in West Orange, New Jersey, and is a single dad and a mall security guard. He had started taking police training as he aspired to join the New Jersey State Police but faints during the exam due to a hypoglycaemic medical condition. He then joins the West Orange Pavilion Mall as a mall security guard. The plot sees a twist when a new employee who was training under Blart at the mall, turns out to be the leader of a gang of burglars who planned to loot the mall and had kept all the visitors as hostages including Blart’s daughter Maya and his potential love interest Amy Anderson.

As the movie ends, Paul is the one who saves the hostages and arrests the burglars. The cast stars Jayma Mays as Amy, Raini Rodrigues as Blart’s daughter Maya, as well as Shirley Knight as Paul’s mother Margaret Blart. The supporting cast of the movie includes Keir O'Donnell, Bobby Cannavale, and Stephen Rannazzisi. The movie wasn’t received so well by the critics yet managed to earn $183 million against its budget of $26 million.

