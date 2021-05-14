Where Was 'Places In The Heart' Filmed? Know About The Film's Shooting Location

Places in the Heart is an American family drama film directed by Robert Benton. It starred actors Sally Field, Lindsay Crouse, Ed Harris, Ray Baker, Amy Madigan, and Danny Glover along with an ensemble cast. Places in the Heart followed the story of a young woman named Edna Spalding who is forced to take charge of her farm after the death of her husband and is helped by the motley bunch. The film was set during the Great Depression. Read to know Places in the Heart filming locations.

Where was 'Places in the Heart' filmed?

Places in the heart were shot in Waxahachie, which is in North Texas. It was also shot in several other locations in North Texas. The film won several awards for the direction, storyline, and actors’ performances. The film was a critically and commercially successful film. The film was not only set in Waxahachie in Texas, but it was also entirely shot there. Apart from Places in the Heart, several other Hollywood films were also shot in Waxahachie, Texas.

Films like Tender Mercies, The Trip to Bountiful, and Stories from a Waxahachie were also shot at the location. Back in the 1980s Texas became one of the most popular hubs for shooting films. According to Los Angeles Times, the neighbourhood could be easily transformed and resorted into the current-century-period movies and also reformed back to its original state. The film was made on a gross budget of $9.5 M and went on to collect $3.4M.

Places in the heart review & awards it won

Places in the Heart premiered at the 35th Berlin International Film Festival before its actual release. The film also competed for the Golden bear and won the Silver Bear for Best Director. After it released in September 1984, it became a critically & commercially successful film. The film received around 7 nominations at the 57th Academy Awards which included the Best Picture and also won two awards for the Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay. Moreover, Sally Field's Award-winning speech received a lot of praises too.

IMAGE: STILL FROM MOVIE PLACES IN THE HEART

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.