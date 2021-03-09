Where Was Rambo First Blood Filmed? Know Everything About The Locations Of The Movie

Rambo First Blood is a 1982 American action-drama that revolves around a troubled and usually misunderstood veteran soldier named Rambo who gets into trouble when a small-town sheriff triggers his violent side. He is traumatized by the memories of the Vietnam War. Fans of Rambo often wonder where was Rambo First Blood filmed and where can one see the locations of the movie. Here's everything you need to know about the Rambo First Blood filming location.

Where was Rambo First Blood filmed?

According to the Hope British Columbia website, a major part of Rambo First Blood was shot in Hope, British Columbia, Canada. The place where sheriff Teasle picks up Rambo is the WaterAvenue near the Gardener GM. In the scene where Rambo flees from the police, he can be seen driving a stolen motorbike on the train tracks of Third Avenue. The hot pursuit scene between Rambo and the police happens along the way of Hudson Bay Street. The sheriff's station is located in front of District Hall near the corner of Wallace Street and Third Avenue which has now shifted to 560 Douglas street.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Rambo First Blood

Other Rambo First Blood filming locations

Some other locations of Rambo First Blood like the Treehouse Health Foods have transformed into Mountain State savings whereas, the Outpost Gun shop was built at the intersection of Commission Street and Third Avenue. It was built specifically for the film which was later destroyed during a scene. The Chapman's Gorge in the movie was actually the Othello Tunnels of Canada. Rambo runs the motorbike through the Chevron gas station which has now transformed into Hope Pizza Place.

At the beginning of the movie, the sheriff drops off Rambo on the bridge to Portland, Oregon. The original bridge was dismantled in 2011. The intersection near Exit 170 where Rambo walks under the 'Welcome to Hope' signboard and 'Gateway to Holidayland' wooden archway can still be spotted at Hope Station House and the Coquihalla campground. Lastly, the gas station which Rambo blows off as a diversion was specifically designed to be destroyed during the filming of the movie.

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Rambo First Blood

