Where Was 'Rediscovering Christmas' Filmed? Have A Look At The Shoot Locations

Rediscovering Christmas is a Christmas-themed holiday film that was written by Karen Schaler and directed by Colin Theys. The plot of this film revolves around Mia, who is a department store window designer who is based out of Boston, travels to her family’s town in Connecticut, where she has to design its annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance. She has to work with the grandson of one of the founders of the festival, Adam, who is stubborn yet dedicated in nature. The movie has eye-catching visuals that match up with the holiday theme of the movie. Have a look at the Rediscovering Christmas filming locations.

Where was Rediscovering Christmas filmed?

Romantic dramas that have a theme of Christmas have always been appealing to the audiences, with such films being made rather frequently. Filmmakers working on these films are always on a lookout for snow-clad and other pleasant locations that capture the symbolic look of Christmas.

Old Wethersfield located in Connecticut is one of the major Rediscovering Christmas filming locations that captured the look of Christmas in the film, according to IMDb. Another popular Hallmark movie called Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane was filmed in Old Wetherfield as well, as reported in news.hamlethub.com.

Hartford is another one of the major Rediscovering Christmas shooting locations, as mentioned in nbcconnecticut.com. The city also happens to be the capital of the state of Connecticut. While the state is known for its natural beauty, Hartford happens to be a rapidly developed city which captures the moments of a city life in the film. As far as the entertainment sector is concerned, Hartford is also a home to some of the major Broadway productions with a vibrant theatre scene.

These were some of the Rediscovering Christmas filming locations. The Rediscovering Christmas review has yielded mixed results, with a rating of 5.6 out of 10 on IMDb. While the film may not have impressed the audience at a large scale, it has made its way into the list of the popular Christmas-themed television films in recent times. The film stars Jessica Lowndes as Mia and B.J. Brit as Adam, playing the lead roles and love interests to each other in this film.

