Where Was Sons Of Katie Elder Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of The 1965 Movie

The Sons of Katie Elder is a 1965 American Western Panavision film directed by Henry Hathaway and starred John Wayne and Dean Martin. The plot of the movie revolves around four brothers, who reunite in their Texas hometown to attend their mother's funeral. Led by older brothers John, a gunfighter, and Tom, a gambler, the four soon learn that their father gambled away the family ranch, which was the cause of his murder. The brothers decide to avenge their father's death and win back the ranch, a situation that quickly leads to trouble with the local sheriff and violent conflict with the rival Hastings clan. Here is everything you need to know about the Sons of Katie Elder filming location.

Where was Sons of Katie Elder filmed?

According to a report by IMDb, the 1965 film was primarily shot in Mexico. The majority of the outdoor locations were filmed in Durango, in northern Mexico, and the opening credits scene as a locomotive travels a narrow stream canyon valley on the famed Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad, Colorado, United States. Other locations include Churubusco Studios, Mexico City, Hereford, Arizona, Casa Blanca, Durango, Mexico, Alamos, Sonora, and Paramount Studios in Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles.

The train depot scene was filmed at Perkinsville Arizona, and that same train depot was used as Gold City near the end of How the West was Won. Filming was due to begin in September 1964 but had to be delayed until January 1965, after Wayne, one of the lead actors was diagnosed with lung cancer. The film was roughly based on the 1888 true story of the five Marlow Brothers of Graham, Texas, in Young County, and Marlow, Oklahoma.

Trivia about the movie

The 1965 American film's music score was composed by Elmer Bernstein, who also scored True Grit by the same director and starring John Wayne. The film was remade as well and was titled Four Brothers. Despite it being a big-budget movie with a large cast, Karl Swenson was utilized to play two parts. He played Doc Isdell and also the bartender in the scene where the Dean Martin character auctioned his eye.

