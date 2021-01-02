Where Was 'Tea With Mussolini' Filmed? Details About Franco Zeffirelli's Classic Movie

Tea with Mussolini is one of the most popular works by the director Franco Zeffirelli. This is one of the beautifully shot movies of its time and features various picturesque locations. Scripting of the film was done by John Mortimer. The plot of Tea with Mussolini revolves around a young Italian boy’s upbringing.

The official plot synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads as “An orphaned Italian boy is raised amongst a circle of British and American women living in Mussolini's Italy before and during World War II.” The movie had some of the talented actors like Dame Joan Plowright, Dame Maggie Smith, Cher Dame Judi Dench among others in key roles.

The movie released in the year 1999 and went on to become one of the most notable works by the director. Tea with Mussolini review has also been mostly positive for its story and beautiful visuals. Even after two decades of its release, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Tea with Mussolini filming locations. Several people have been wondering where was Tea with Mussolini filmed. For all the people who are thinking about the Tea with Mussolini shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Tea with Mussolini filmed?

According to IMDb, Tea with Mussolini has been shot in and around locations of Italy. The movie is popular for showing the Italian art and culture and portraying the yesteryear Florence and San Gimignano. Different scenes of the movie Tea with Mussolini have been shot at Florence, Tuscany in Italy. The popular city has been the shooting location for several other movies in the past and even now. Most recently, the Ryan Reynolds starrer action flick 6 Underground was also filmed in the city.

Tea with Mussolini filming locations

San Gimignano is also one of the Tea with Mussolini shooting locations. Other movies that have been shot there include Only You, Brother Sun, Sister Moon, Obsession, The Sucker among others. Some of the scenes were shot in the capital city of Rome while some of the filming was also done in the Cinecittà Studios. The Collegiate Church in San Gimignano, Siena has also featured in the movie. The church can be seen against the threat of bombs going off in the outskirts of San Gimignano.

Tea with Mussolini shooting locations

