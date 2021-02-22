Where Was 'The Dry' Filmed? Know All About Shooting Locations Of Eric Bana Starrer

The Dry shooting locations has been a topic of discussion amongst the viewers after Eric Bana-starrer made it to the cinemas and certain streaming platforms around the globe. The feature presentation has a rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The film that sees the Special Correspondents actor play the role of a federal detective based in Melbourne is helmed by Robert Connolly. Read on and find out the exact geographical regions that have been used as The Dry shooting locations.

Where was The Dry filmed?

1) Melbourne, Australia

The Australian capital has been used as the city of work for Bana's character, Aaron Falk. In the film, the actor portrays an Australian federal police agent who hails from the fictional town of Kiewarra. Melbourne makes an appearance in the first few scenes of the film and is used to establish the kind of lifestyle Bana's Aaron has been living ever since he was stationed in Melbourne.

2) Mallee Wimmera Region, North West Victoria

A bulk of the story that is a part of the Robert Connolly unfolds in and around the fictitious town of Kiewarra, a city that Bana's Aaron has to come back to in order to attend his friend's funeral. As questions surrounding the circumstances under which Aaron's friend passes away, the scope of the story begins to expand in terms of its emotional depth as well as the regions that made it to the list of The Dry filming locations. Mallee Wimmera is a Victorian region of Australia that is said to have negligible population density. As per a report on www.rdv.vic.gov.au dated November 9, 2020, the region in question is home to approximately 47,400 individuals out of the 25 million people that the continent houses.

3) Beulah, Southern Mallee, Victoria, Australia

The drought-ridden town of Beulah was renamed Kiewarra for the purpose of the film. In the film, Beulah is the town that Bana's Aaron comes back to in order to bid his friend farewell and confront the ghosts of his pasts. A majority of the scenes that include evidence finding and interrogations take place in this Victorian town.

