Where Was 'The Good, The Bad And The Ugly' Movie Filmed? Here Are All The Details

Helmed by Sergio Leone, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is an Italian epic spaghetti western film released back in the year 1966. Starring Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach in the lead roles, the film over the years has earned cult status. The movie was loosely based on the story penned by Vincenzoni and Leone. Here, we have listed every intriguing detail about the shooting locations of this Italian-led production.

Where was The Good, the Bad and the Ugly filmed?

According to IMDb, a major chunk of the film was shot in Spain, while the over-all shooting locations also includes West Germany and the United States. The Betterville concentration camp shown in the film was shot at Carazo near Burgos, Castilla Leon in Spain. On the other hand, the long desert walking sequence and the monastery were filmed at the Cabo de Gata, Almeria in Andalucia, Spain.

ALSO READ | 'Roohi' Shooting Location Revealed: Find Out Where This Horror-comedy Was Filmed

One of the most dramatic scenes that kept viewers hooked was the battle at the Langstone Bridge, which as per IMDb was filmed in Covarrubias in Bugos, Spain. The Sad Hill Cemetery exterior scene finale was conducted at the Santo Domingo de Silos in Burgos again along with the Civil war portion. The Shelled town of Peralta in reality was the locality of Colmenar Viejo in Madrid. The monastery of San Antonio Mission and the railroad sequences were shot at the Cortijo del Fraile, Nijar and La Calahorra, Granada, respectively in Andalucia.

ALSO READ | 'Chemmeen' Movie's Shooting Location: Know Where This Cult Classic Romantic Movie Was Shot

Few other shooting locations of the film:

Tabernas, Almeria – the night scene in Santa Anna

Arlanza River – Langstone Bridge Battle

Monasterio de San Pedro de Arlanza – Military hospital sequence

Mini Hollywood, Tabernaz – Cities of Valverde, Santa Anna and other town scenes

ALSO READ | Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Movie Shooting Location: Know Where The Satirical Comedy Was Shot

About The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

The film is known for long shots, close-up scenes and its vivid use of stylistic gunfights to accentuate the plot of the film. The plot of the film revolves around the life of three spirited gunslingers who complete with each other to find a buried fortune amidst the violent chaos of the American Civil War. While participating in many battles, they head closer to the buried gold

ALSO READ | 'Taare Zameen Par' Shooting Location: Know Where The 2007 Award-winning Film Was Shot

(Promo Image Source: Still from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly film)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.