Where Was The Last Wagon Filmed? Details About The 1956 Movie

The Last Wagon is a 1956 American movie directed by Delmer Daves and stars the late actor Richard Widmark. The plot of the movie is set during the American Indian Wars. The movie progresses as the survivors of an Indian massacre must rely on a man wanted for several murders to lead them out of danger. Read more to know where was The Last Wagon filmed.

The Last Wagon filming locations

1. Sedona, Arizona

Asper IMDb, the movie was primarily filmed in Sedona, a city that straddles the county line between Coconino and Yavapai In Arizona. The city is known for its array of red sandstone formations that were featured in the movie.

2. Oak Creek Canyon, Arizona

The movie also features various scenes that were shot at the mouth of Oak Creek Canyon, Arizona. Oak Creek Canyon is a popular tourist spot often described as a smaller cousin of the Grand Canyon because of its scenic beauty. Many other popular movies like The Karate Kid (1984) and Broken Arrow were also filmed at this location.

3. Red Rock Crossing, Sedona, Arizona

The opening title and the gun scene fight were shot at Red Rock Crossing, Sedona, Arizona. The spot is a popular tourist attraction and attracts tourist from all over. Other popular movies like Johnny Guitar and The Quick and the Dead were also filmed here. Few other locations featured in the movie are Bell Rock, Courthouse Butte, Schnebly Hill and Boyton Canyon.

The Last Wagon plot

Sheriff Bull Harper, played by George Mathews, accuses and captures "Comanche" Todd played by Richard Widmark, a white man who is to be judged for the murder of Harper's three brothers. The duo joins a caravan train led by Colonel Normand (Douglas Kennedy). Harper's cruel treatment towards Todd causes dispute with some members of the wagon train. When the sheriff strikes a young boy for giving Todd a pipe to smoke, Todd takes advantage of the diversion to kill his oppressor with a dropped axe. The Apaches kill most of the pope in the wagon to avenge the death of their family members who were massacred by the white people. Todd and another handful of people survive and try to escape. It is up to Todd to lead the survivors to safety.

The group travels safely and Todd then notices that a small U.S. troops detachment has arrived and the Indians have broken camp, hiding. Todd saves all from an ambuscade, but he is identified by the army and brought to trial. He explains that it was Harpers who murdered his family. After hearing from Jenny and other survivors about how Todd saved them all, General Howard shows him sympathy and places him in the permanent "custody" of Jenny and Billy.

