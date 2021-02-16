Where Was 'The Little Stranger' Filmed? Know All Details Here

The Little Stranger is a gothic horror drama by famous director Lenny Abramson. The film is based on a book of the same name by the popular novelist Sarah Waters. The movie was released on September 21, 2018, and has been well received by critics and viewers. Find out where was The Little Stranger filmed.

Where was The Little Stranger filmed?

The Little Stranger filming locations are many but the main set where they shot film was at Newby Hall and Gardens in the United Kingdom. The house where the family lives in The Little Stranger was at Newby Halls and Gardens. It's a semi-famous tourist spot that is also available to be rented out for special occasions like marriages, birthdays and for filming as well. There have been many other films and TV shows shot at this location. One of the seasons of the popular English TV show Peaky Blinders was shot at Newby Hall and Gardens. It's a great place to check one is ever visiting the UK and has time to spare.

When was The Little Stranger Filmed?

As per the IMDb page of The Little Stranger, the film began shooting on 6th July 2017 in Various locations in the United Kingdom. A few locations were Winslow in Buckinghamshire and Newby Halls and Gardens. The film shoot ran for a period of 10 weeks. The main cast of the film includes famous actors like Domnhall Gleeson, Will Poulter and actress Ruth Wilson.

About The Little Stranger

The Little Stranger was released in 2018. The film is a gothic style horror story based on a book of the same name by the popular novelist Sarah Waters. The movie was well-received by critics and viewers alike. The film creates a creepy atmosphere throughout the length of the film and adds to the mystery of the film. The film tells the story of a man who visits his mother's old house. He soon finds out not everything is as it seems in this house. Something sinister is going on. All the previous owners over the generations died under mysterious circumstances. If you are a horror and mystery aficionado, you could check out this film.

