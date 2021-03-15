Where Was 'The Lone Hand' Filmed? All About 1953 Western film Starring Joel McCrea

The Lone Hand is a western film released in 1953 featuring actors like Joel McCrea, Barbara Hale and Alex Nicol. The movie was released by George Sherman. The story is about the widowed farmer Zachary Hallock set in the 1870s, who secretly joins some outlaws to fix his money problems. Read on to know where was The Lone Hand filmed? Know about The Lone Hand shooting locations.

Where was The Lone Hand filmed?

The Lone Hand filming locations include major locations of Colorado USA, as well as some locations of New Mexico, according to IMDb. While few shots were even taken at Universal Studios in California, USA. Check out the various locations where this coloured western film was shot and released in the year 1953.

Las Animas River Gorge, Durango, Colorado, USA

Molas Lake, Silverton, Colorado, USA

Durango, Colorado, USA

Durango is a popular location and is considered a famous landmark and historical place in Colorado. Since 1881, Durango Train takes many guests to showcase them a year-round experience through Southwest Colorado.

Aztec, New Mexico, USA

Universal Studios - 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, California, USA

About The Lone Hand

As reported in thegreatwesternmovies portal, the director George Sherman, was a famous director who did a few films before he went to work on TV. The director made a few western films in his time including Big Jake in 1971 with John Wayne. His film The Lone Hand was written by Irving Ravetch. While the film was shot in colour around Durango and Moses Lake, in Colorado, USA. The movie is known for its cinematography and excellent scenery featuring the regions of Colorado, USA. The cinematography of the film is credited to Maury Gertsman. Here is a look at the cast of The Lone Hand. The film received a rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb while over 90% of Google users have voted their likes for this western movie.