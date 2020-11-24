Where Was 'The Man From Laramie' Filmed? Details About The Western Film

The film The Man from Laramie is directed by Anthony Mann. The story of the film is about Will Lockhart who defies the local cattle baron and his son. Will next goes to work for one of the oldest rivals of the local cattle baron. However, he stays in the town and his very presence becomes a catalyst, changing the lives of the people of the town.

The main cast of the film consists of James Stewart as Will Lockhart, Arthur Kennedy as Vic Hansbro, and Donald Crisp as Alec Waggoman. Some of the other actors in the film are Alex Nicol, Cathy O’ Donnell, Wallace Ford, Boyd Stockman, John War Eagle, Aline MacMahon, and others. Since this is one of the Westerns directed by Mann, many audiences want to know where was The Man from Laramie filmed. The film was shot in New Mexico.

The Man from Laramie shooting locations

As per reports by Rogerebert, the shooting of the film The Man from Laramie has been done in New Mexico. All the important confrontations scenes in the film have been shot in isolated spots to emphasize the private nature of the fight. The only exception is the brawl scene in Coronado. The director, along with his cameraman Charles Lang, uses the locations in New Mexico to the utmost for the film. New Mexico is the fifth-largest state in the United States. The landscape of New Mexico offers wide, deserts, mountains, and high plains that are perfect for shooting Westerns. The director has stayed away from shooting at the familiar shooting spots like the John Ford Territory of Monument Valley, Utah.

The director has blended the different characters in the film and the landscape into a lonely and tough vision of the west. The film has the dramatic elements of King Lear by William Shakespeare and the detective genre.

The characters in the film have psychological issues and the director has tried to portray these issues with the help of the natural landscape of the shooting locations.

The only exceptions to this vision of the director come during the interior scenes in the homes of Kate and Barbara. In this scene, the influence of the female characters softens and reduces the ruggedness and toughness that is prevalent everywhere.

The Man from Laramie review

The Man from Laramie review is quite positive. It has been praised by the audience as it was filmed in Cinemascope lens, had film noir feels, realistic dialogues, great acting by the cast, and a very interesting storyline. The film has received a rating of 7.3/10 on IMDB.

