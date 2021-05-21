Last Updated:

Where Was 'The Pact' Filmed? Know Where This Murder Mystery Drama Was Shot

'Where was 'The Pact' filmed?'

The Welsh drama titled The Pack released on May 17. This murder mystery show has caught the eye of the audience with its intriguing plot. The trailer was released on May 14, 2021. The series is directed by Eric Styles. The cast of this show includes Laura Fraser, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Eiry Thomas, Heledd Gwynn, Eddie Marsan and Jason Hughes among others. It is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer. The audience wanted to know 'where was The Pact filmed'. Here are all the details about the same. 

Where was The Pact filmed? 

According to a report by Gloucestershirelive.co.uk, The Pact filming locations include Cardiff, Usk, Merthyr Tydfil and Monmouth. All of these places are located in the city of Wales in England. Some of the parts were also shot in the Gloucestershire town in Marshfield.

Cardiff, Wales 

This is the capital city of Wales. It is also considered to be the 11th largest city in the United Kingdom. This city is the financial hub of Wales as well. 

Usk, Wales 

This town is located in Wales as well. It is situated on the River Usk on which a stone bridge is built. The parish church of St Mary's is situated in this town. 

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales 

This town is also one of The Pact filming locations. It is located in Wales and is named after Tydfil, the daughter of the King Brychan of Brycheiniog. It is located about 23 miles to the north of Cardiff. 

Monmouth, Wales 

This Welsh town holds a lot of historic significance. It is located where the River Monnow and River Wye join. The Romans built a fort and a castle in this town. The House of Lancaster took procession of the castle and King Henry V was born here. 

The Pact's plot

The plot of this show revolves around four women whose lives change after their boss, a young guy called Jack is found murdered. Jack is the manager of the brewery they work at. These women had ventured into the woods the night of the murder and now fear if the police are on their trail. These four women sign a pact that they will not reveal the truth of what they witnessed in the woods to anybody. 

