Where Was The Stand In Filmed? Check Out Its Shooting Locations

Directed by Jamie Babbit and written by Sam Bain, The Stand In narrated the story of a famous actor switching places with her ambitious stand-in, triggering a hysterical chain of events that led her to learn important life lessons. The Jamie Babbit directorial's star cast includes actors like Drew Barrymore (in a double role), Michael Zegen, T.J. Miller and Holland Taylor in the lead roles. Though the film received a negative response from the critics, the beautiful locations of the film managed to grab the attention of many from the audience.

Besides New York, the film was also shot in British Columbia, Canada. For those wondering about the film's other locations and where it was shot, scroll down to take a brief look into it.

Where was The Stand In filmed?

The principal photography of the film began in New York City in January 2019. Later, the comedy film was shot in several different locations in the United States like New York and Kentucky for around two months. In New York, the crew shot a few scenes across places in Times Square and East Village in Manhattan amongst other places. The crew filmed scenes at The Amsden, which houses a coffee shop, a bourbon bar, and a boutique, along with a few other stores.

As per the scene in the film, it seems that it was shot in two different cities in Kentucky state, Lexington and Versailles. Interestingly, The Stand In was also filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. As per Latlong's website, filming took place in downtown Vancouver, 400-block Seymour Street. And, Port Coquitlam was also among its many filming locations. Most of the indoor scenes of the movie were filmed in Lexington in Kentucky.

More about The Stand In

Interestingly, the film, which released in theatres in December 2020, is available on streaming giant Netflix. Earlier, the film was scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, 2020. however, the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As mentioned above, the film bagged a negative response and currently has 4.6 ratings on its IMDb page.