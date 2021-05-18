Where Was 'The Witches Of Eastwick' Filmed? Know About The Locations Of The Comedy Movie

One of the most well-received films from 1987, The Witches of Eastwick focused on the lives of three ladies living in Eastwick, Rhode Island, who cause trouble as they conjure the devil with their powers. They become witches once they lose their husbands and eventually gain powers. The movie was not only hit after fans gave it a rating of 6.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb but also has been famous for its scenic sequences set in the movie giving it a picturesque look. So, where were The Witches of Eastwick filmed?

Where was The Witches of Eastwick filmed?

The movie is based on author John Updike's novel of the same name. Jack Nicholson plays one of the leading roles in the star cast next to Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon. In the comedy horror film, the three ladies reside in the fictional town of Eastwick in Rhode Island, USA. But it is a lesser-known fact that the movie's actual filming was set in the state of Massachusetts.

Crane Estate on Castle Hill

According to Atlas Obscura, the filming of The Witches of Eastwick was set throughout the American state, mostly in the town of Cohasset. One of the main shooting locations of The Witches of Eastwick is set in the large mansion which serves as the residence of the three women. The house is actually the Crane Estate on Castle Hill which is located in Ipswich, Massachusetts. The mansion is huge surrounded by greenery in both the front and the backyard giving it a picturesque appeal.

Milton Academy in Milton

The Milton Academy in Milton was also one of the many shooting locations in The Witches of Eastwick. According to Atlas Obscura, the institution served as one of the filming locations with a few scenes which served as some of the rooms shown in the giant mansion. Milton Academy is located at 170 Centre Street, Milton, MA 02186.

First Parish Meeting House

According to IMDb, the First Parish Meeting House of Cohasset, Massachusetts, was also one of the most important places in the movie. In the movie, the First Parish Meeting House serves as the church shown in the movie. One of the most important scenes in the film, where Van Horne gets blown down the street and into the church is shot in the Meeting House.

