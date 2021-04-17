Where Was 'Them' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of The Horror-thriller Series

The Amazon Prime drama-horror series Them, created by Little Marvin, stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas. The plot follows the story of a black family, which moves into an all-white neighbourhood and is troubled by an otherworldly force. The drama set in the 50s makes use of studios in LA to recreate the dramatic scenes of the streets of the era. Find out where was Them filmed.

Where was Them filmed?

According to IMBD, the series was filmed in various locations and sets of Los Angles, California. The sets were home to the shooting of popular films and shows in Hollywood such as Black Widow, Grey's Anatomy, and Game of Thrones. Them filming locations included several studios situated in LA such as West Hollywood and Griffith Park.

Pic Credit: Disney Ranch, Google Map

Them shooting locations also included places in Compton, California which had to be tweaked by the crew to make it look like the era of the 50s. The cast of the series posted several BTS pictures on their social media revealing the Them shooting locations. One of the places also included Chatham County, North Carolina, and Golden Oak Ranch also known as Disney Ranch.

The cast of 'Them'

The popular drama includes a list of talented actors such as Deborah Ayorinde playing the role of Livia Emory, also called Lucky, and Ashley Thomas as Henry Emory. The supporting cast of the series includes Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten. Them was premiered on the 9th of April with all the ten episodes released at once on Amazon Prime.

'Them' review

The gut-wrenching story of a black family facing the horrors of not only the otherworldly entities but also a racist society has touched the hearts of many. The series received an overwhelmingly positive response from the viewers who took to their social media to voice out their opinions about the new series. One viewer tweeted about the mixed feelings she had to confront while watching the horror series as she could hardly make it through the eighth episode. Another fan wrote that the series was the most provoking horror series they have ever watched.

Watched THEM on Amazon prime last night. The way the black people were treated back then and now is horrible! Don't blame them at all for feeling badgered all the time! Good series so far! — Joe Max (@Melmaxjoe) April 10, 2021

I’m watching Them series on Amazon prime and honestly it’s just a series of black ppl being tortured I can’t even stomach to finish the rest I have to take breaks to mentally and emotionally prepare myself. I’m on episode 8 and I think this show is horrible! — K E I S H A âœ¨ (@Xxokeisha) April 10, 2021

#THEM

Me and my girl watched the new Amazon Prime series “THEM” yesterday (yes, all 10 episodes, it’s addicting) and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it, it was honestly one of the more provoking horror television series’ I’ve seen in my adult life. I Highly recommend — ðŸ´‍â˜ ï¸Cap K’nucklesðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ (@HHTCaptain) April 10, 2021

Promo Pic Credit: Ashley Thomas IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.