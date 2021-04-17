Where Was Thunder Force Filmed? All You Need To Know About It's Filming Locations

The Netflix superhero comedy film, Thunder Force, starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy is set in the city of Chicago, Illinois. However, according to multiple reports, Thunder Force filming locations are almost entirely in Atlanta, Georgia. While the Thunder Force review showed some negative reactions by critics, the film is still one of the funniest superhero movies created. The plot of the film follows two old childhood friends, Emily Stanton, played by Spencer, and Lydia Berman, played by McCarthy, both of whom suddenly get superpowers to fight a group of quirky and powerful villains called 'Miscreants'. The film features interesting locations, making fans wonder - where was Thunder Force filmed?

Where was Thunder Force filmed?

Palmer and Phelan

According to atlasofwonders.com, the flashback scene at the opening of the film takes place in Decatur, Atlanta. After this, Spencer's character, Emily, moves to Grandma Norma's home. According to the same report, Thunder Force filming locations also included a historical brick building called Palmer and Phelan located in Midtown Atlanta which was shown as the exterior of Grandma Norma's house. The building was built between 1907 and 1915 and is located on the corner of Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place.

OFS backlot, Norcross

According to the same report, the scene involving containers in Atlanta was filmed at the OFS Fitel backlot in Norcross near the Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta. The report also states that other productions involving container scenes in Georgia have also been filmed here, including Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series. Here's a picture from another small-time production.

Atlanta First United Methodist Church

The Thunder Force shooting locations include the Atlanta First United Methodist Church at 360 Peachtree St. This is where Melissa McCarthy's character Lydia's first interaction with Pom Klementieff's character Laser takes place. The building is one of the oldest churches in the city and was completed in 1903. Take a look below.

Atlanta Metro Studios

The same report stated that the filming for the 'The Stanton 4.0' tower was conducted at the Coda building in Midtown’s Technology Square. However, the report also suggests that most of the shooting which featured scenes on the inside were filmed at the Atlanta Metro Studios. Take a look at some of the pictures of the studio below.

Atlanta City Hall

Actress Melissa Ponzio plays the character of mayoral candidate Rachel Gonzales. The political rally for Rachel Gonzales in the movie was filmed on Atlanta City Hall’s staircase. Check out the Atlanta City Hall below.

Fox Theatre

Hollywood actor Bobby Cannavale plays the character of The King in Thunder Force. The King meets his followers at the Egyptian Ballroom of The Fox Theatre in Atlanta. The historical theatre opened in 1929. Take a look at the ballroom and the theatre's exterior below.

Merchandise Mart, Chicago

Even though most of the shooting was conducted in Atlanta, there were a few scenes shot in Chicago as well. The exterior building of the last section of the movie is the Merchandise Mart in downtown Chicago. The building is reportedly a massive Art Deco structure that was completed in 1930. Take a look below.

All image credits - Shutterstock

Promo Image source - Still from Thunder Force Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.