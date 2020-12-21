Where Was 'Towards Zero' Filmed? All About The Melvil, Laura, Chiara Starrer

Towards Zero is 2007 released French mystery movie that is directed by Pascal Thomas. The movie stars François Morel, Danielle Darrieux and Melvil Poupaud in the lead roles. The movie is an adaptation of the 1944 novel of the same name, called Towards Zero by Agatha Christie, the famous English writer.

The movie's plot showcased a wealthy woman conducting a party at her estate for her annual family visit. However, when a solicitor and the hostess gets murdered suddenly, questions arise and everyone is considered as a suspect. The film has been written by Clémence de Biéville and François Caviglioli. Read on to know 'Where was Towards Zero filmed?'

ALSO READ| Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu Blessed With A Baby Girl, Celebs Send Love To The Couple

Where was Towards Zero filmed?

Towards Zero filming locations have been primarily in South Sands located in Salcombe. The other locations have also been in Salcombe, Devon, England, UK, according to IMDb. Check out some pics of the South Sands, and picturesque locations of Salcombe.

South Sands, Salcombe

South Sands Beach is a popular region in Salcombe, UK.

Salcombe, Devon, England, UK

Towards zero shooting locations have primarily been in Salcombe region, that comes in Devon district of England.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'River Of No Return' Filmed? Know All About The Filming Locations Here

Towards Zero is a movie based on the famous detective novel by Agatha Christie. The novel was first published in the U.S. in 1944. The story revolves around Lady Tressilian and her family, as she invites her son for his annual visit at Gull's point. Howveer the son insists to bring both his ex-wife and present wife to the family visit.

Her mother finds this to be awkward. However, in a few days, lady Tressilian's friend Treves dies, after which even she is murdered. This is when superintendent named Battle and his nephew are called to investigate the murder. Factually, it is the last book to feature Supereintendent Battle in Christies' novel series.

The novel Towards Zero was well received by the readers. Towards Zero review is mixed, and the movie has a rating of 5.9/10 on IMDb. Here is a list of Towards Zero cast which features all the French actors and actresses.

François Morel - Commissaire Martin Bataille

Danielle Darrieux - Camilla Tressilian

Melvil Poupaud - Guillaume Neuville

Laura Smet - Caroline Neuville

Chiara Mastroianni - Aude Neuville

Alessandra Martines - Marie-Adeline

Clément Thomas - Thomas Rondeau

Xavier Thiam - Frédéric Latimer

Hervé Pierre - Ange Werther

ALSO READ| Mitali Mayekar's Wedding: A Peek Into Her Kelvan Ceremony With Siddharth And Family

ALSO READ| Tamannaah Bhatia Receives Birthday Love And Wishes From Samantha Akkineni & Kajal Agarwal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.