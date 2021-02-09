Where Was 'Two For The Win' Filmed? Here Is Everything You Would Need To Know

Two for the Win film was one of the most charming and coming of age love stories that shed light on lost and found friendships. The movie is a Hallmark exclusive and featured a roller coaster of emotions for fans who watched the film. The movie has been directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and takes inspiration from the novel Sleigh bells in the snow written by Sarah Morgan. The movie featured the beautiful snow-capped mountains and a whole bunch of beautiful scenery which made the film an interesting watch. The locations too played a pivotal role in the storytelling of the movie and thus we look at some of the filming locations of Two for the win.

Where was Two for the Win filmed?

Ottawa in Ontario

A major portion of the film had been shot in Ontario, according to flickprime.com. The Ontario region became the primary location for the film as a number of scenes were shot here. Ottawa, in particular, was used for the skating rink and the natural environment. The place is no stranger to music festivals and different events that happen throughout the year. Hence as the place itself suited the narrative, a number of scenes were shot here. Actor Trevour who plays the ski instructor posted an image from the day of the shoot in Ottawa giving a behind-the-scenes look for the fans.

Good Saturday from Mount Pakenham in the south-west of Ottawa, Ontario. ⛷️ #SkiMovie is airing I think in January. Keep ya posted. pic.twitter.com/8JlnIzbgod — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 29, 2020

Arnprior in Ontario

Arnprior is a town filled with some picturesque locations that featured in Two for the Win. The same actor took photos and shared the behind-the-scenes images on his Twitter handle. The streets and the surrounding from the place have a different vibe and that essence was inculcated in the film's narrative which made the film look beautiful. Minute details like the streets to the small town looked blissful due to which the ambience of the place suited the film. Therefore, Arnprior became one of the recurring places in the film which one can easily catch a glimpse of when one watches the movie.

Such a picturesque street. Love working in small towns with main streets like this. The kind of place where everyone knows each other. Like the town I grew up in. pic.twitter.com/sjZ9XPD84G — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 12, 2020

Carleton Place in Ontario

The Mississippi River runs along the border of this place offering a beautiful environment. This place is situated near a small town in Eastern Ontario. A number of scenes were filmed here as well during the winters. One of the actors from the film posted an image from the place where the movie was filmed during one of his own shots.

