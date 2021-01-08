Where Was 'Withnail And I' Filmed? Some Shooting Details About This Comedy Film

Withnail and I, a comedy movie from director Bruce Robinson, traces the adventurous journey of two struggling actors, Withnail and Marwood, who are addicted to alcohol. The film offered some excellent performances by actors like Richard E. Grant and Paul McGann and a fantastic screenplay.

Also read: Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Hefner Opens Up On Cosmetic Surgery That Almost Left Her Dead

Interested in where was Withnail and I filmed? Here are some snippets of the shooting locations of the black comedy-

'Withnail and I' Shooting Locations

According to Movie-locations, the main Withnail and I shooting location is London. The building that features Withnail and Morwood's apartment is still in place. It is located on the Chepstow Road in Bayswater. The flat is located on the first floor of the building and is still known for its checked staircase.

Also read: Satya Paul's Death: Kangana Ranaut, Masaba Gupta And Other Pay Tribute

The pub located in Tavistock Crescent is demolished. This pub was used to shoot the scene where the lead actors are seen drinking and going high on minor substances.

Another notable mention among the Withnail and I shooting locations is the Haweswater Reservoir. According to Almost Ginger website, the lake was an integral part of this movie. This futuristic man-made reservoir is where Withnail is seen shouting and proclaiming to become a famous actor in the future.

The movie also has some exciting scenes with telephone booths. A telephone booth on the way towards Bamptonm which is located alongside the bus stand, is where Withnail and I was filmed. It is the telephone booth where viewers see Withnail calling his agent for a job. The telephone booth now serves as a tourist attraction and comes with a visitors handbook related to this movie.

Also read: OV Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The movie also has some funny and exciting scenes. Among these is a scene where Marwood fights the Randy bull to take it back towards its cage. A small farm called "Scar Side Farm" was used. Only the gates of this farm were used as Withnail and I filming locations.

The West House, located in 35 Glebe Place which is situated in a small corner near Bramerton Street, was used in the movie. This house served as the exterior of Uncle Monty's home.

The cottage of Uncle Monty is another fantastic movie location. The Sleddale Hall, located in Penrith and some of its surroundings were used as Withnail and I filming locations. This old-style country home served as the perfect place to show the Crow Crag cottage.

Also read: Moon Knight Cinematographer Reveals Oscar Isaac Will Play Lead In The Film, See Post Here

'Withnail and I' review

The Withnail and I review was positive, and critics raved about this dark comedy. It is still considered among the most notable British movies to date.

Movie aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes stated that “Richard E. Grant and Paul McGann prove irresistibly hilarious as two misanthropic slackers in Withnail and I, a biting examination of artists living on the fringes of prosperity and good taste." Critics gave this movie an approval rating of 94% and the audience score was also the same.

Adma Smith from Empire gave five out of five stars in Withnail and I review.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.