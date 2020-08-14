Where Was 'Work It' Filmed? Check Out Shooting Locations Of The Film

Work It stars Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Jordan Fisher, and Michelle Buteau in the lead roles. The 2020 dance comedy movie revolves around a young girl named Quinn Ackerman, who desires to achieve her dream of seeking admission at the Duke University. However, she needs to create an impressive resume for college applications. So, Quinn Ackerman plans to ace her dance performance by forming a ragtag group before learning moves.

The Netflix movie shows her efforts to bring a team with talented dancers, who needed an opportunity to grow. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the filming of Work It. Read on:

Where was Work It filmed?

Work It follows the life of Quinn Ackerman as she leaves no stone unturned in getting admission to her dream college. The filming of Work It took place in various locations of Toronto. Los Angeles was also one of the shooting locations.

Work It Shooting location in Toronto, Canada

The filming of Work It happened in different places in Toronto, Canada. In a scene, when Quinn Ackerman has an interview at the Duke University, Durham, the actor visits the University College in the St George Campus. This was actually the University of Toronto.

The filming of Work It for secondary school scenes took place in the Humber College Lakeshore Campus. The college, which is a part of the prestigious Humber Institute of Technology, is at the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto. This Work It shooting location can be visible in numerous television shows and movies like Locke & Key, and The Handmaid’s Tale, among others.

Another location is Underpass Park, a living art studio, which connects the northern and southern parts of the West Don Lands neighbourhood. The filming of Work It also took place in Eighth Street Skate Park near Humber College. The scene features guys dancing at that place. Another part showcases Quinn and Jake taking a stroll near The Water Guardian sculpture in Canary District.

Work It Shooting location in Los Angeles, California

Quinn Ackerman studies in Wood Bright High in Work It Netflix. However, it is a fictional educational institution. The filming also took place at California State University in Northridge. Various areas on the campus were a part of Work It Shooting location.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Work It review

Work It review was mixed according to the critics and the audience upon its release on August 7, 2020. However, the chemistry between Quinn and Jake was widely praised by critics. The duo's onscreen chemistry also impressed the viewers.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian Gives Sneak Peek Of Kylie Jenner's Pink Private Jet Worth $50 Million

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.