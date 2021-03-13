Where Was 'Yes Day' Filmed? Check Out Filming Locations Of Jennifer Garner Starrer

Netflix recently released the Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega starrer movie Yes Day. The film is an adaptation of the children’s book of the same name which is authored by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. The movie is all about a day called the "Yes Day", when the parents are not supposed to deny anything to their kids. Read on to know where was Yes Day filmed.

Where was Yes Day filmed?

Yes Day's filming was majorly done in parts of California, as reported on HITC. Actor Julian Lerner, who plays the role of Jennifer Garner's son in the film, had posted some pics from the sets. Some shoot locations also included the Los Angeles region too. The region is famous for containing the oldest studio in the world, Paramount Pictures. Check out the pic featuring the cast of the film while they were shooting in LA, California.

He also shared another picture from their sets with the whole Yes Day family.

Yes Day shooting locations: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia

A few scenes of the film were also shot at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. The location comes under Santa Clarita in the Southern California region. Jennifer Garner shared a video on her Instagram account showcasing a clip from when they were filming the theme park scene. The video clip features Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, and herself while they were on the Twisted Colossus ride.

Malibu creek state park

Actor Edgar Ramírez, who is one of the lead actors of the film, also shared a sneak peek from the time when he was shooting at Malibu Creek State Park.

The Jennifer Garner starrer Yes Day is all about the Torres family. The family has five members including the mother - Allison and father - Carlos (played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez respectively) along with their eldest daughter Katie and younger kids Nando and Ellie. When the kids give the idea of "Yes Day" to their parents, they somehow agree and what follows is a series of fun-filled days accompanied by essential life lessons. The Netflix movie Yes Day review and rating by Rotten Tomatoes is 41 per cent. While the IMDb rating of the movie 5.8/10.