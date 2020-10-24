Where Was 'Yes God Yes' Filmed? Here Are The Details About The Gorgeous Neighbourhood

The film Yes God Yes premiered at the Southwest Film Festival in March 2019 and was scheduled to hit theatres in 2020. With its recent release on Netflix, fans have been curious about the filming of Yes God Yes. According to a report by HITC, most parts of the film were shot in Atlanta, Georgia, while few segments were shot in parts of New York.

Yes God Yes is Karen Maine’s debut film which has been triggering a lot of anticipation amongst viewers. The film was scheduled to release in 2020, but was restricted to a few drive-in screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A common question about the new Netflix release is, “Where was Yes God Yes filmed”. Here is a look at various stunning locations featured in the film with all details around it.

Most scenes of Yes God Yes were shot in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the international news portal, HITC. The segments of the film that showcases Kirkos retreat were mainly filmed in a forest that has a stunning lake.

A report by The Cinemaholic suggests that certain parts of the film were shot in New York City.

Yes God Yes was written and directed by Karen Maine, making it a much-awaited piece. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Alice who is sexually frustrated in a strict Catholic school. The cast of this film includes Natalia Dyer, Timothy Simons and Francesca Reale, amongst others.

A number of celebrated films have been shot in Atlanta as it serves as a perfect homely neighbourhood. Films like The Hunger Games, Baby Driver, Ant-Man, amongst others, were shot in Georgia along with a few celebrated web series like Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and The Vampire Diaries. Atlanta is home to various stunning locations including The Fox Theatre and Oakland Cemetery. Have a look at a few places in Atlanta here.

New York City, on the other hand, has been a hotspot for film locations. A number of critically acclaimed films like American Hustle and Black Swan were shot here.

