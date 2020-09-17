Which Actor Has Died The Most On Screen In American Cinema?

American cinema, over the years, has witnessed a lot of shocking onscreen deaths. There are many actors who are noted for their frequent onscreen deaths. Danny Trejo is one such actor who often ends up dying in films and shows. The latest statistic of Buzz Bingo shows that Danny Trejo has died in 65 films altogether, which makes the actor who has died the most on-screen. Take a look at some of his films and shows where he couldn't survive till the end even after playing a major role in them.

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown is an action thriller film released in 1987. Death Wish 4 was directed by J. Lee Thompson and stars Charles Bronson in the lead role. In the film, Danny Trejo plays a very small role. The lead late Charles Bronson walks up to him in an Italian restaurant and offers him a wine bottle. Danny Trejo says, "Hey, do I know you?". This was his first dialogue in a feature film and a few minutes later he dies as the wine bottle explodes. This film was one of his initial ones and the first one where his character had a name.

Desperado

Desperado, released in 1995, is a western action flick directed by Robert Rodriguez. It stars Antonio Banderas as the mariachi who heads out to seek revenge on a drug lord who kills his lover. Danny Trejo plays the role of Navajas who is shot a number of times in the chest by Joaquim de Almeida's thugs. He is mistaken to be another character that they wanted to kill.

From Dusk till Dawn

From Dusk till Dawn is directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Quentin Tarantino. The flick was released in 1996. It stars Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Tarantino, Danny Trejo, and Juliette Lewis in prominent roles. Danny Trejo plays Razor Charlie who is an antagonist in the film. Danny Trejo's character Charlie Razor turns out to be a vampire and starts feeding on people when a stake is drawn through his heart with a pool stick. He dies by melting away in the process.

Anaconda

Anaconda is an adventure horror flick released in 1997. Anaconda cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Trejo, and Owen Wilson in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a group of people who start hunting for an Anaconda. Danny Trejo in the film played the role of Procher. He attempts suicide by shooting himself rather than being killed by the Anaconda.

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is a neo-Western crime drama television series. It stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the lead roles. Danny Trejo in Breaking Bad plays the role of Tortuga, a cartel drug dealer. He was also a criminal informant of the DEA and nobody knew about it. He was eventually murdered by The Cousins ordered by Juan Bolsa of deceiving the cartel. The DEA officers find his head on the back of a turtle before a bomb destroys it.

Zombie Hunter

Zombie Hunter is an action-thriller flick directed by Kevin King. The film stars Danny Trejo, Martin Copping, and Clare Niederpruem in the lead role. The plot revolved around a group of people led by Jesus (played by Danny Trejo) who go out to hunt for zombies. He is a zombie slayer and leader of the survivor's colony. Although he is one of the leads in the film, he is decapitated by a giant zombie in from of the survivors.

