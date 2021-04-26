Which 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Character Are You? Find Out With This Quiz

TFATWS finale episode has introduced its viewers to the MCU's newest Captain America, the mantle of which now resides with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The Kari Skogland-directed series, while building up to the events of the same, has given its viewers several memorable characters, with whom the audience members have resonated on one level or the other. Want to find out which The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's character are you? You can take The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's quiz below which is based on the several traits of characters played by The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's cast members. Read on to find out which TFATWS character are you like.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Quiz:

1) How would you describe yourself as in one word?

a) Empathetic

b) Mercurial

c) Short-Tempered

d) Calculative

2) If you are sent in to take care of a hostage situation, how would you go about diffusing it?

a) By trying to have a conversation with the people in charge

b) Go in discreetly and take try to take care of a situation

c) Go in with arms and backup

d) Go in and offer a trade-off for the hostages

3) If you have been wronged by someone, how would you go about settling scores?

a) I'll try to understand why did the person do what he/she did via a conversation

b) I would try to understand the motives of the person by pinning them to the wall with my metal arm

c) I would try to devise an elaborate revenge plan

d) I would think about securing justice in the most effective way possible, even though that might mean collateral damage.

4) If you have to get to a far-off land for the purpose of a mission, what would be your preferred mode of travel

a) A set of metallic wings

b) A bike

c) A chopper

d) A government-issued vehicle

5) Which military branch would you rather serve in?

a) The Air Force

b) The main army of a country

c) Would rather prefer to serve my nation in my own way possible.

d) I would prefer to work in multiple branches of the military

6) If you end up in a bar as a part of your mission, how would you try to blend in with the crowd?

a) Go in, discreetly while donning the appropriate dress code and go about my business

b) Walk around like a suspicious figure and keep an eye out for a person of interest

c) Go in wearing fashionable clothes and bust a move

d) Simply walk in with a backup, if possible.

7) What are your thoughts on the super-soldier serum technology?

a) An aid that can definitely come in handy but is unnecessary for the greater good

b) Neutral

c) It is a chemical that will only lead to anarchy, destruction, and supremacy

d) A necessary liquid for all the military personnel so that they can serve the country better

8) Where would you rather prefer to stay

a) Louisiana, United States

b) Brooklyn, United States

c) Leipzig, Germany

d) Georgia, United States

9) What other trait, do you think, defines you

a) I have the ability to understand the gravity of trauma that one has gone through and help them recover from it

b) I have displayed exemplary combat skills and leadership qualities in the past

c) I have a way of talking that can be termed as "charming or "aristocratic" by many

d) I have a formidable way of fighting

10) What kind of superpower would you prefer?

a) The ability to fly and have access to a J.A.R.V.I.S.-like assistant at all times

b) I would prefer to have excellent combat skills and a robotic arm

c) I would prefer to have an unfathomable amount of intellect

d) I would simply prefer to have the super serum injected inside me

Verdict Time:

a) If your answers are mostly A, you're like Sam Wilson aka the new Captain America

b) If your answers are mostly B, you're like Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier

c) If your answers are mostly C, you're like Zemo aka Helmut Baron Zemo

d) If your answers are mostly D, you're like John Walker aka US Agent