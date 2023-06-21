Whitney Cummings, Creator Of Two Broke Girls Announces Pregnancy With Vibrant Post

Actor-comic Whitney Cummings is set to welcome her first child. The 40-year-old, best known for starring in the sitcom "Whitney", took to Instagram to share the news with fans and followers. Cummings said the baby is due in December.

3 things you need to know

Apart from being an actress, Whitney Cummins is also a stand-up comedian and a podcaster.

She was the creator, writer, and executive producer of the immensely popular show 2 Broke Girls.

The actress had shared that she had frozen her eggs.



Whitney Cummins announces pregnancy

The actress-comedian announced the news of her pregnancy with a vibrant Instagram post. Whitney shared a series of pictures in which, she is seen in a cute, purple and grey two-piece swimsuit. The actress gracefully shows off her baby bump in the photos. She is standing in a pristine, blue-green swimming pool, along with her pet dog. The two appear to be enjoying a game of fetching the ball.

(Whitney Cummings shows off her baby bump as she plays with her furry friend. Image: whitneycummings/Instagram)

The photos also include what appears to be a medical image of her developing baby. Whitney captioned her post saying, "In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December." She also confirmed that all tour dates in 2023 were still going to happen. She joked saying, "I just may fall over a couple times."

Netizens and celebs react to Whitney's announcement

As soon as Cummings announced her pregnancy on social media, several netizens and celebrities commented, congratulating her. Singer and actress Hilary Duff of Lizzie McGuire fame enthusiastically commented, "Yes yes yes!!!!!" On the other hand socialite and heiress Paris Hilton said, "So happy for you sis!🥹🥰"

(Celebs including Paris Hilton and Hilary Duff commented on Whitney's post. Image: screen grab from Whitney Cummings' Instagram post)

Whitney Cummings on her reproductive health

In an interview in February, the writer-podcaster revealed she had frozen her eggs. She mentioned that she wanted to get pregnant soon. "I did freeze my eggs. They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me."

Speaking to Today show hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, the actress further joked, "I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

Notably, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and India's very own Priyanka Chopra, have also revealed that they had their eggs cryogenically preserved.