Who Did Tig Notaro Replace In 'Army Of The Dead'? Check Out The Reasons For Replacement

Zack Snyder’s new Netflix movie Army of the Dead has been getting amazing reviews everywhere. Although the film has a great ensemble of cast, yet there were some last-minute additions to the cast of the film. Tig Notaro who plays the role of helicopter pilot Marianne Peter was added at the last stage of the movie. Read on to know who did Tig Notaro replace in Army of the Dead and other details about the cast of the film.

Who did Tig Notaro replace in Army of the Dead

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Tig Notaro got her role in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, by replacing Chris D’Elia. Chris D’Elia was accused of sexual misconduct last year. Chris may have declined the allegations but admitted to having an unhealthy relationship with sex. Tig Notaro was added at the last minute of the movie after shooting all her scenes against a green screen. Talking about her role, Tig Notaro said that she was doing a lot of stuff just completely by herself. She added that initially, it seemed like she was a focal point of everything in the movie but later she realized that she isn’t able to tell how far off she was from the actual movie shoot and she started feeling that she is going to be blurred out.

Dave Bautista also talked about this last-minute addition to Vulture and said that it felt weird as he wasn’t actually there when Tig’s shoot happened. However, he added that when he saw Tig’s performance, he felt like he was there with her but still he felt a connection was missing. Later on, he said that anybody who doesn’t know about the issue won’t notice Tig’s last-minute addition as Tig fits the movie perfectly. In the end, he added that it bothers him that he didn’t get to know Tig and wants to meet her and tell her that she was amazing in the movie. Zack Snyder also praised Tig’s performance in an interview with Vanity Fair and revealed that Netflix almost spent another million dollars just to add Tig Notaro digitally in the movie.

