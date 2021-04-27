Who Dies In 'Stowaway'? Pertinent FAQs Related To Netflix's New Release Answered Here

Stowaway, a Netflix original film, is pretty much what it claims to be. Joe Penna directed this sci-fi thriller, and he also co-written the script with Ryan Morrison. If Joe Penna's name sounds familiar, it's since fans may recognise him from his YouTube channel, MysteryGuitarMan. Penna's second film is Stowaway, which follows 2018's survival thriller Arctic, which featured Mads Mikkelsen as a pilot trapped in the Arctic Circle, waiting to be rescued while living in his crashed plane. Stowaway, on the other hand, follows four people on a ship bound for Mars with diminishing resources and a slew of tough decisions to make. Keep reading to find out what happens at the end of Stowaway, especially (spoiler alert) who dies in Stowaway.

Who dies in Stowaway?

Though Anna Kendrick does not appear to die on screen, viewers do see her embrace her fate. She sits down to look out at space while she succumbs to space radiation, watching the solar flare's light fade away. She drops the oxygen tank on top of the ship, and after the storm passes, Toni Collette or someone else will hopefully be able to catch it, ensuring that the three people remaining on the ship will survive.

What is the Stowaway plot?

A three-person mission to Mars is being led by Zoe (Anna Kendrick), Marina (Toni Collette), and David (Daniel Dae Kim). They find an unintentional stowaway not long after they take off: Michael is a launch engineer (Shamier Anderson). Worse still, the ship's oxygen supply has been compromised. Since the crew only has enough oxygen for three people, they argue whether or not Michael should be executed. Michael has little control over the situation and is dependent on Anna Kendrick's willingness to relate to Toni Collette's humanity.

How does Stowaway end?

After failing to persuade Michael to commit suicide, Daniel Dae Kim and Anna Kendrick plan to try to recover the extra oxygen that is hovering above the ship. Climbing up some precarious cables, with the risk of flying away into space, is needed. All seems to be going according to plan at first. There's even enough oxygen to keep all four people alive. Out of nowhere, a solar storm hits, placing Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae Kim in danger of radiation poisoning. They attempt to return to the ship with only one oxygen tank, which is sufficient for three individuals. Kendrick, on the other hand, slips and falls, losing the tank. Back on the ship, they know that if no one goes to get the other tank—which must be done quickly because it is now leaking—two people will die instead of one. Anna Kendrick agrees to sacrifice herself in order to recover the oxygen tank and says her tearful goodbyes.