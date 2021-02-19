Who Has Lori Harvey Dated Before Michael B Jordan? A List Of Her Ex Boyfriends

Michael B Jordon was recently chosen as the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Earlier this year, he went public about his romance with Lori Harvey, who is the stepdaughter of TV host and comedian Steve Harvey. Lori Harvey became an internet sensation when actor Michael B Jordon went public about their relationship. Let us take a look at her dating history.

Who has Lori Harvey dated and a list of Lori Harvey's exes

Memphis Depay

Lori Harvey was engaged to the Dutch football player Memphis Depay. The two got engaged in June 2017 but later the same called it off. In 2018, Harvey was spotted without her engagement ring and the rumours about them splitting up started surfacing the internet.

Justin Combs

There were speculations in media that Lori Harvey and Justin Combs were dating each other. The rumours were never addressed by either, hence their relationship was never confirmed. Later, speculations about their romance fizzled out.

Trey Songz

Trey Songz was one of Lori Harvey's boyfriends in the past. Lori Harvey and Trey Songz were spotted out on several dinner dates together. The two were also spotted at a jewellery store together.

Diddy

For a brief time, Lori was also dating Justin’s father, Diddy. The two had made their romance very public and netizens had started speculating if the two were engaged. However, Lori had rubbished the rumours about being engaged.

Future

Lori Harvey has also dated rapper Future, before dating Michael B Jordan. Lori had posted several pictures with Future, adding fuel to the rumours that the two were dating. The two did not ever confirm if they were in a relationship or not. They later unfollowed each other on social media handles.

Michael B Jordan

Lori Harvey and Michael Jordan are currently dating each other. The two have become a popular couple on the internet and do not fail to give their fans couple goals. The two recently celebrated their first Valentine’s day together and created a buzz on social media by the kind of preparations Jordon had done for her. Jordan had rented out an aquarium to celebrate Valentine’s day together.

