Who Is Amanda Seyfried's Husband? All You Need To Know About Thomas Sadoski

Actor Amanda Seyfried started dating her The Last Word co-star Thomas Sadoski in 2016. The couple got married in a private ceremony back in March 2017. Here's everything you need to know about Amanda Seyfried's husband Thomas Sadoski.

Who is Amanda Seyfried's husband?

Thomas Sadoski's early life

Thomas Sadoski was born in New Haven Connecticut on July 1, 1974. He was 6 when his family moved to College Station in Texas. His father was an education professor at Texas A&M University. Sadoski went to the University of Texas for college but dropped after one semester. After deciding to get into acting, Sadoski trained at Circle in the Square Theater School and appeared in many Broadway shows.

About Thomas Sadoski's Broadway career

Sadoski began his successful stage career as the understudy for Mark Ruffalo and Mark Rosenthal in the Off-broadway production of the critically acclaimed play This is Our Youth. He then went on to appear in successful off-broadway and broadway shows like The Waverly Gallery, Gemini, The Skin of Our Teeth, The Street Scene and many more.

In 2008, he essayed the role of Greg in Neil LaBute's play Reasons To Be Pretty for MCC theatre alongside Alison Pill with whom he later starred in the political drama series The Newsroom. After the sold-out run off-broadway, they transferred the play to Broadway in 2009 and Sadoski received several award nominations including Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award among other nominations. In 2011, he essayed the role of Trip Wyeth in Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities for which he won an Obie Award and Lortel Award.

Thoman Sadoski's Film and Television Career

Sadoski made his film debut with Amy Heckling's Loser in 2000 in which he essayed the role of 'Chris'. He appeared in critically acclaimed films like Take Care, I Smile Back, Wild, both parts of John Wick, and short films like It's Okay, BFF, The Games We Play, and many more. He appeared as a regular on the series Life in Pieces as Matt from 2015 to 2019. He has appeared in popular series like Law and Order, Ugly Betty, The Slap, As The World Returns, and many more. He was last seen in the crime drama series Tommy as Mayor Buddy Gray in 2020.

About Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried's marriage

Thomas Sadoski was married to Kimberly Hope in 2007 until the couple got divorced in 2015. At the same time, Seyfried split from boyfriend Justin Long in the fall of 2015. Thomas and Amanda Seyfried confirmed their engagement on September 12, 2016, after dating less than a year. Seyfried welcomed her first child with Sadoski, a daughter named Nina, in March 2017. Seyfried was nine months pregnant with Nina when she married Sadoski in March 2017. The couple welcomed their second child Thomas in September 2020.

