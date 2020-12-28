Who Is Asteria In 'Wonder Woman 1984'? Know All About The Mysterious Character

The DC film, Wonder Woman 1984 has made a huge splash in the DC superhero universe ever since it was released in selected theatres worldwide. The film follows the journey of Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the modern world of the year 1984. Diana has lived alone for over 60 years at this point since her friend and lover Steve Trevor passed away.

As Diana navigates the new world, she takes on a new job with a museum as an archaeologist. As the film progresses, fans listen to the mention of Asteria multiple times by Diana. Find out “Who is Asteria in Wonder Woman” here.

Wonder Woman 1984 end credits clip features Asteria

As credits roll for the film, a short clip plays a few minutes later that features a woman clad in blue and has long and flowing hair. She is walking through a market fair when a wire snaps in two. This causes the free-standing pole it was attached to, to tumble towards the ground. However, this mysterious blue cape clad woman stretches out her right arm, she’s got a bracelet like Wonder Woman, and nonchalantly catches the falling pole, leaving everyone around her stupefied. She then proceeds to troll down the street, like what she did was nothing special.

However, the mother of a baby girl, who were both in the way of the falling pole, rushes to her and utters, “Excuse me, please, you have to let me thank you, Miss...” The woman in blue turns around and introduces herself as Asteria (Lynda Carter). Asteria proceeds to explain to the confused yet thankful mother, “It was just a simple shift of weight. It takes practice, but I've been doing this a long time.” She then smiles, winks, turns around, and walks away.

Who is Asteria in 'Wonder Woman'?

Deep into the film, Diana explains to Steve, that Asteria was a legendary warrior in whose honour the Amazon Games, Wonder Woman 1984's opening sequence, is held. Diana explains that Asteria was the one who held off men as the enslaved Amazon race escaped to Themyscira. The warrior donned a golden armour that Diana herself puts on later when she has a violent face-off with Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The armour was made by pieces of other armours contributed by all the other Amazons.

At the end of this riveting narration, Diana concludes with a lesson by saying that Asteria sacrificed herself to protect her race. However, the Wonder Woman 1984 post-credits scene reveals that it's clearly not how it went down. Princess Asteria is clearly alive and well, but it's unclear why she gave up her armour. Diana also states that she searched for Asteria but only found her armour.

This shows that maybe Asteria didn’t want to be found, and meant for Diana to have the glorious golden armour. However, more secrets about Asteria will only be revealed in Wonder Woman 3. But, the post-credit clip could also mean that Asteria’s presence is more of an Easter egg in the Wonder Woman universe.

