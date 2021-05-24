Who Is Belinda Russell? Know How She Is Linked To Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez aka A-rod has recently split up with Jennifer Lopez. Since, his split, television host Belinda Russell has been hitting headlines as she revealed that A-rod sent her a private message on Instagram. Netizens are wondering who is Belinda Russell and how is she related to A-rod. Read on to find out.

Who is Belinda Russell?

Belinda Russell is an Australian television host and newsreader. She currently hosts a weeknight weather program and is a co-host of an Australian morning talk show Today Extra. Belinda is married to Mark Calvert and is also a mother of 3 girls Coco, Tallulah, and Maddi. According to a report by TG Time, Belinda studied at the University of Southern Queensland and holds a degree in journalism from school.

She became a popular host after her show called Absolutely Wild Belinda became a success. After her takeoff from the show, Belinda moved to London and is one of the few Australians to have worked with Sky News channel. She is now well known for being the host of the Nine News Sydney program. Besides her successful professional life, Belinda is also additionally famous for her Tik Tok recordings.

Belinda Russell has been trending everywhere since A-rod’s split with Jennifer Lopez. According to a report by the Nine website, Belinda Russell revealed that Alex Rodriguez sent her a private message on Instagram. Reportedly, A-rod sent her a message which said ‘Great feed’. However, later on, a representative of Alex Rodriguez said to E! News that it wasn’t Alex who reached out to Belinda, instead it turns out Alex’s daughter Natasha and Elle texted Belinda Russell. The representative also added that both the daughters are big fans of Belinda’s dancing and Tiktok videos. However, it is unclear as to why Natasha and Elle contacted Russell through Alex’s account as Rodriguez confirmed that both her daughters have their own separate accounts. Following his split, Alex has been spending time with his family and he even took to Instagram to share a photo with his family. Check it out below.

Promo Image: Belinda Russell's Instagram

