Who Is Bella Thorne? Know All About Benjamin Mascolo's Girlfriend-turned-fiancée Here

Benjamin Mascolo is an Italian singer and actor. The artist has recently shared on his Instagram handle that he is engaged to Bella Thorne. Many are familiar with the couple as they been together for around two years. But the curiosity about who is Bella Throne has been increasing ever since Mascolo got engaged to her. Know all about Benjamin Mascolo’s bride-to-be here.

Who is Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne started her modelling career when she was a child. She has appeared in more than 30 commercials for Texas Instruments and Neutrogena. She has been on the magazine covers of Teen Vogue, US’ Shape, CosmoGirl, Canada’s Elle, Seventeen, Mexico’s Glamour, and GQ.

Bella Thorne's age, early life, and more

Bella Thorne is an American actor, singer, model, and director. She was born on October 8, 1997, in Pembroke, Pines, Florida, the United States, with the birth name, Annabella Avery Thorne. Her father was of Cuban descent, and the actor has Italian, English, German, Irish, and Welsh ancestry. She was raised by her mother, along with her three siblings, following the tragic demise of their father in a traffic accident in 2007.

Bella Thorne made her acting debut in 2003 with Stuck on You, a comedy film starring Matt Demon and Greg Kinnear. She had her first television appearance in HBO’s comedy-drama series Entourage in 2006. In 2007, she joined Dirty Sexy Money’s second season in a recurring role of Margaux Darling, which was her first major project. Her performance in My Own Worst Enemy (2008) earned her a Young Artist Award for her portrayal of Ruthy Spivey.

Bella Thorne’s breakthrough performance came in 2010 as she co-starred on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up. She essayed Cece Jonas, while Zendaya was seen as Rocky Blue. She got her lead television role in 2017 in Famous in Love. Her other TV work is Perfect High, Scream, Speechless, Tales, Robot Chicken, and more.

Bella Thorne’s big-screen credits include Forget Me Not, Raspberry Magic, Blended, The DUFF, You Get Me, Amityville: The Awakening, Midnight Sun, I Still Se You, Infamous, The Babysitter film series, and others. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with the adult film Her & Him which earned praises. Thorne will be seen with Benjamin Mascolo in the upcoming Italian romance movie Time Is Up.

Bella Thorne has also ventured into music. She released her debut single, Watch Me, in 2011. Then a year later, she released the EP Made in Japan, and EP Jersey in 2014. Her first studio album was What Do You See Now? Released in 2020.