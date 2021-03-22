Who Is Bella Thorne's Boyfriend Turned Fiancé Benjamin? Know Everything About The Musician

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have announced their engagement. Over the weekend, the couple shared their joy on social media. Thorne shared a series of Instagram stories on March 21 that culminated in a close-up photo of her engagement ring, while Mascalo shared a mini gallery of photos with the caption "She said YES." A lot of fans have been wondering 'who is Bella Thorne's Boyfriend turned fiance'. For those who are curious about Mascolo and his work, here is a list of facts about the Italian singer that may help you get to know him better.

Who is Bella Thorne's boyfriend turned fiance?

Mascolo hails from the Italian city of Modena. He was born in 1993, which puts Benjamin Mascolo's age at 27. He told Icon that he tries to spend half of the year in Italy and the other half in Los Angeles. Mascolo and Thorne were separated owing to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, with Mascolo ensuring safety with his family in Italy. The couple interacted with each other (and their fans) on Instagram Live and endearingly conveyed how much they loved each other.

Mascolo is a part of the pop combo Benji & Fede (with Federico Rossi), and he also performs alone as B3N. He made an EP called California in February. In an interview at the Billboard Latin Music Conference in 2016, Mascolo said that Benji & Fede wanted to make their own path in their own way because they thought the kind of artists they were was different from most Italian people who came before them. Benjamin Mascolo's songs, he said, were unlike what the Italian masses were used to. In 2020, the Italian pop star began his new journey as an actor. Time Is Up was Mascolo's first film.

Mascolo began his musical career when he was 15 years old when he began posting cover songs to his YouTube channel. Later, he began making music with fellow musician Federico Rossi, forming the duo Benji and Fede. The duo went on to perform at a number of music festivals before being signed to Warner Music Italy. According to Stars Offline, Benjamin Mascolo's net worth is reported to be around $1.5 million.

Mascolo also interviewed Ed Sheeran, one of his favourite musicians. The Sheeran fan gushed, "Italian people love you," before talking about his songwriting and career. "It's a great honour for me to be their representative". Mascolo had Sheeran sign his arm and said he planned to get a tattoo of his signature, before wrapping up the meeting with a big hug.

