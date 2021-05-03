Who Is Billie Eilish's Boyfriend? All You Need To Know About Rumored Beau Matthew Vorce

Pop sensation Billie Eilish made history this year by winning Record of the Year at Grammy Awards two times in a row for her single Everything I Wanted and for her breakout smash Bad Guy last year. Even though the global star has remained tight-lipped about her dating life, she gave a sneak peek into her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams in her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. Even though she mentioned in the documentary released in February that she is single, fans are curious about who Bille Eilish's boyfriend is at present.

Who is Billie Eilish's boyfriend?

The Ocean Eyes singer is rumored to be in a relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. The 19-year-old singer was photographed enjoying coffee with Vorce in Santa Barbara, California, on a weekend last month. Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce were captured getting cosy with each other by Page Six at the Coffee House. The magazine shared a photo in which Eilish was seen putting her head on Vorce's shoulder as they waited to get their coffee out. They later took a stroll after taking their beverages to-go and Eilish was seen walking her dog. Eilish's rep refused to comment on the relationship to the magazine and Vorce's Instagram account went private at the time soon after their relationship rumours started to spark up on the Internet.

About Billie Eilish's rumoured boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce

Matthew Tyler Vorce launched an original podcast Searching for Putty Man pm iHeart Radio last month. Vorce and his co-creators Jeff Heimbuch and Kori Celeste talked with We Like L.A. while promoting the same in March End. Vorce revealed in the interview that he played a version of himself in the fictional horror podcast about a fabled monster in Los Angeles' Griffith Park. He added the podcast was styled like serial and said every place in the story had major energy connected to it and one can physically go to the place and listen to the podcast and walk in their footsteps of the story.

Apart from that Matthew has been acting since 2012, and appeared in a handful of acting roles ever since. Vorce first project was the horror crime drama Little Monsters in 2012 which featured Rose Basl, Christopher Boers Hipp, and Michael Brown in the lead. He also featured in 2016's Mother, May I Sleep With Danger and Dark Hours: Typee. He will be next seen in the short film The Curse of Frank Sinatra which is yet in the pre-production stage.

