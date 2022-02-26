Who Is Chaney Jones? Is Kim Kardashian's Lookalike Kanye West's New Girlfriend?

American rapper Kanye West has been in the headlines for the past few weeks for his bittersweet relationship with Kim Kardashian. The rapper's relationship status has become the talk of the town. Recently, he garnered a lot of attention over his relationship status with Chaney Jones who is a look-alike of Kim Kardashian.

Who is Chaney Jones?

Jonas Chaney is an actor and is well known for her work in projects like River of Darkness released in 2011, End Game released in 2009 and 2007's The Wedding. She is also a social media influencer and model. The 24-years-old has a huge social media presence and she is also the COO of First State Behavioural Health – a company that offers 'counselling provided by trained behavioural professionals.' As per the Jones business website, her biography states that she is currently working on a Masters's Degree in counselling at Wilmington University.

Chaney Jones has around 158k followers on her Instagram handle and often shares glimpses of her photoshoot and keeps her fans updated. She has become the talk of the town after appearing in numerous outings with Kanye West.

Take a look at her Instagram handle-

Is Kanye West dating Chaney Jones?

The rapper now seems to be embracing his singlehood and has been spotted going on date nights on multiple occasions. But what raised eyebrows was his date night with Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones. The actor resembled Kim in her plunging, skintight black jumpsuit and neon shades in her latest outing at ZZ's Club at 3:30 AM with Kanye. The couple were spotted laughing as they left the club.

For the unversed, earlier Kanye West was spotted with actor Julia Fox on numerous occasions, which sparked their relationship rumours. But the duo has remained tight-lipped about it and it seems like it was just a casual outing.

Image:Instagram@kanyethegoatwest